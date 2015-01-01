पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इटावा में पकड़े गए मुन्ना भाई:परीक्षा से पहले डीएलएड का आउट पेपर सॉल्व करते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार तीन परीक्षार्थी, पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस

इटावाएक घंटा पहले
यह फोटो इटावा की है। डीआईओएस ने खुद तीन मुन्ना भाईयों को पकड़ा है।
  • सदर कोतवाली इलाके का मामला
  • पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार किया

उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा में बुधवार को डीएलएड-2018 (डिप्लोमा इन एलीमेंट्री एजुकेशन) प्रशिक्षु का पेपर आउट करते हुए रंगे हाथ तीन युवक पकड़े गए। इन आरोपियों को जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक (DIOS) ने खुद पकड़ा है। तीनों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया है। थाना कोतवाली पुलिस ने तीनों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके अलावा भागने में कामयाब रहे अन्य लोगों की तलाश में पुलिस जुट गई है। अब परीक्षा रद्द होगी, इसको लेकर निर्णय अभी नहीं लिया गया है।

दोपहर 12 बजे से होनी थी परीक्षा

दरअसल, इटावा जिले में आज डीएलएड-2018 प्रशिक्षु का दो पालियों में पेपर हुआ। पहली पाली में दोपहर 12 बजे से दो बजे के बीच परीक्षा प्रस्तावित थी। परीक्षा को नकल विहीन बनाने के लिए सचल दस्ते का भी गठन किया गया था। इसी क्रम में जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक राजू राणा एवं उनकी टीम शहर में कोतवाली के ठीक सामने सनातन धर्म इंटर कॉलेज के बाहर पहुंची। तभी कॉलेज के बाहर थोड़ी ही दूर पर भीड़ लगी देख राजू राणा ने गाड़ी रोक दी।

परीक्षा से पहले छात्रों के पास पहुंचा पेपर

जिला विद्यालय निरीक्षक जैसे ही गाड़ी से उतरे उन्हें देखकर कुछ लोग भागने लगे। तभी मौके पर तीन लोगों को पकड़ लिया गया। यह लोग वॉट्सऐप पर डीएलएड का लीक हुआ पेपर देखकर उनको साल्व कर रहे थे। राजू राणा ने बताया कि प्रदेश के किसी अन्य जिले में प्रथम पाली का पेपर लीक हुआ है और यह वही लीक पेपर था। जिसे सॉल्व किया जा रहा है। हैरानी की बात थी कि यह सारा काम सेंटर के ठीक सामने कोतवाली के पास हो रहा था। पकड़े गए लोग खुद पेपर देने आए थे, इनके विरुद्ध मुकदमा दर्ज कराया जा रहा है।

