पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कुम्हारों के घर जलेंगे खुशियों के दीप:कानपुर में मिट्टी के बर्तनों की बढ़ी डिमांड, 5 से 7 दीये खरीदने वाले इस बार ले रहे सैकड़ों दीपक

कानपुर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कानपुर के गुमटी क्षेत्र की है। यहां के कुम्हार दिन रात मेहनत कर दिये का आर्डर पूरा कर रहे हैं।
  • कानपुर के गुमटी, कल्याणपुर, नारामऊ में रहने वाले कुम्हार एडवांस में तैयार कर रहे दिये
  • सुबह से ही दिये खरीदने वालों की उमड़ रही भीड़, कुम्हारों को हो रही अच्छी कमाई

चीन सीमा पर विवाद और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की लोकल उत्पादों की खरीद की अपील का असर उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर और कानपुर देहात में देखने को मिल रहा है। इस बार यहां चाइनीज झालर से लोगों का मोहभंग होता दिख रहा है। यहां दीये और मिट्टी के बर्तन बनाने में जुटे कुम्हार काफी खुश हैं। उन्हें दीये और मिट्टी के बर्तनों के काफी आर्डर मिल रहे हैं। दीये की मांग बढ़ी है तो कुम्हारों के चेहरे पर भी मुस्कान देखने को मिल रही है। कुम्हार रात दिन काम कर मांग को पूरा करने में जुटे हुए हैं।

कुम्हार सुबह-सुबह दीये बनाने में जुट रहे हैं।
कुम्हार सुबह-सुबह दीये बनाने में जुट रहे हैं।

सुबह से ही दिखने लगती है कुम्हारों की बस्ती में हलचल

दीपावली को अब कुछ ही दिन रह गए हैं। लेकिन इस बार की दीपावली कुम्हारों के लिए भी बेहद खास होती नजर आ रही है और जिसके चलते ही कुम्हार की बस्ती में सुबह से ही व्यापारियों और ग्राहकों की भीड़ देखने को मिल रही है। कानपुर के गुमटी, कल्याणपुर, नारामऊ, बिठूर इत्यादि जगहों पर कच्चे मकान में रहकर जीवन-यापन कर रहे कुम्हारों की जीविका काफी हद तक त्योहारों के ऊपर टिकी होती है।

कुम्हारों की मानें तो पहले की अपेक्षा इस बार मिट्टी के बर्तनों के साथ-साथ दीये की मांग बढ़ गई है। बस्ती में दिन-रात कुम्हारों के चाक बेजान गीली मिट्टी को नया रूप देते नजर आते हैं। दीपावली पर दो पैसे मिलने की चाह में कुम्हारों का यह चाक दिन रात चलता हुआ नजर आ रहा है और कुम्हारों के मन में उम्मीद की किरण भी दिख रही है कि पिछले सालों की अपेक्षा इस बार दीपावली उनके घर भी खुशी लेकर आ रही है।

अपील का दिख रहा है असर

कानपुर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दीपावली के पर्व के आने से पहले ही सामाजिक संस्थाओं के साथ-साथ सरकार की तरफ से इस दिवाली दीये जलाने की अपील जनता के बीच साकार होती हुई नजर आ रही है। यही कारण है कि पिछले सालों के मुकाबले इस बार मिट्टी के दीयों की मांग बढ़ गई है।

दिवाली से पहले तैयार रखे गए मिट्टी के बर्तन।
दिवाली से पहले तैयार रखे गए मिट्टी के बर्तन।

क्या बोले कुम्हार

कानपुर के गुमटी के पास रहने वाले कुम्हार राम दुलारे, प्रेम कुमार व गोरे लाल बताते हैं कि इस बार की दीपावली पर दीये की डिमांड काफी बढ़ गई है। इसलिए दिन रात मेहनत करना पड़ रहा है। हर बार हमें दीये बेचने के लिए जद्दोजहद करनी पड़ती थी। लोग पूजा पाठ के लिए सिर्फ 5, 11 या 21 दीये खरीदते थे, वे लोग अब 10 से 12 दर्जन दीये खरीद रहे हैं। निश्चित ही पिछले साल की तुलना में इस बार कमाई में इजाफा हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्वालियर समेत प्रदेश के बाकी हिस्सों में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ चंबल में कांग्रेस - मध्य प्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें