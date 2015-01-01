पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानपुर में दिल दहलाने वाली वारदात:बिस्तर गीला करने पर पिता ने 3 साल इकलौते बेटे को जमीन पर पटक कर मार डाला; मां और दो बहनें जान बख्शने की भीख मांगती रहीं

कानपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी संतराम को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया तो उसने अपना जुर्म कबूल कर लिया है।
  • कानपुर के ईंट भट्ठे पर काम करता था आरोपी, हत्या के बाद शव बैग में रखकर हमीरपुर भाग गया
  • मृतक की मां ने अपने भाई को घटनाक्रम की जानकारी दी तो पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में एक हैरान करने वाली खबर सामने आई है। यहां एक सनकी पिता ने अपने तीन साल के इकलौते बेटे की बेरहमी से पिटाई के बाद जमीन पर पटक कर हत्या कर दी। बच्चे का कसूर सिर्फ इतना था कि उसने पिता के बिस्तर पर लघुशंका कर दिया था। घर में मौजूद पत्नी और दो बेटियों को धमकी दी कि किसी ने यह बात घर के बाहर पहुंचाई तो पूरे परिवार को खत्म कर दूंगा।

लेकिन अपनी आंखों के सामने दम तोड़ते बेटे को देख मां से रहा नहीं गया। उसने अपने भाई के जरिए पुलिस बुलाई। हत्या करने के बाद आरोपी परिवार के साथ हमीरपुर फरार हो गया। जानकारी मिलने के बाद हमीरपुर पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर कानपुर पुलिस के सुपुर्द कर दिया।

मृतक मासूम।- फाइल फोटो
मृतक मासूम।- फाइल फोटो

हमीरपुर का रहने वाला परिवार

हमीरपुर जिले के थाना बिवार के छानी खुर्द निवासी संतराम प्रजापति मजदूरी करता है। परिवार में पत्नी अनीता, दो बेटी अंजना व खुशी और इकलौता पुत्र रविंद्र (3 साल) था। संतराम कुछ दिन पूर्व ही घाटमपुर स्थित हथेरूआ गांव के समीप स्थित एक ईंट-भट्ठे में मजदूरी करने के लिए आया था। वह परिवार के साथ भट्टे पर कच्चे मकान में रहता था।

मंगलवार सुबह की घटना

अनीता ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह बेटे रविंद्र ने अपने पिता के बिस्तर पर पेशाब कर दिया तो संतराम की नींद खुल गई और वह इतना नाराज हुआ कि उसने बेटे को बेरहमी से पीटना शुरु कर दिया। रोने की आवाज सुनकर पास में लेटी बेटियों की भी नींद खुल गई और वह अपने भाई को बचाने के लिए पिता के आगे हाथ जोड़ने लगीं। संतराम ने उनकी भी पिटाई कर दी। अनीता ने भी बेटे को बचाने का प्रयास किया तो उसे भी मारा पीटा। संतराम ने बेटे को जमीन पर पटक दिया और तब तक पीटा, जब तक उसकी मौत नहीं हो गई।

बैग में शव लेकर गांव गया आरोपी

मौत के बाद संतराम ने एक लोडर में पूरे परिवार को बैठाया और बैग में शव रख हमीरपुर के गांव छानी खुर्द लेकर चला गया। उसने धमकी दी थी कि यदि बेटे की हत्या की बात घर से बाहर गई तो परिवार को खत्म कर दूंगा। लेकिन मृतक की मां अनीता ने मौका पाकर बुधवार देर शाम अपने भाई अजय को फोन पर पूरा घटनाक्रम बताया और रोने लगी। जिसके बाद भाई अजय ने अन्य परिजनों के साथ गांव पहुंचकर आरोपी संतराम को पकड़कर पीटा और हमीरपुर पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी। हमीरपुर पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर और संतराम को गिरफ्तार कर घाटमपुर पुलिस को सौंप दिया। घाटमपुर पुलिस ने संतराम पर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर जेल भेज दिया है।

क्या बोले पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण?

पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण बृजेश कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि हमीरपुर पुलिस ने घटना की जानकारी घाटमपुर पुलिस को दी थी। जिस पर एक टीम ने हमीरपुर जाकर संतराम को गिरफ्तार कर बच्चे के शव को कब्जे में लिया। संतराम ने अपना जुर्म स्वीकार कर लिया है। उसके ऊपर हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर आगे की विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

