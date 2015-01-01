पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऐसा कलयुगी बेटा ही कर सकता है:फौज से रिटायर बेटे ने डबल बैरल बंदूक से अपने बुजुर्ग पिता की गोली मारकर हत्या की; कहने के बावजूद टीवी बंद नहीं किया था

कानपुर देहात6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हत्याराेपी बेटा और मृतक पिता।
  • सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के नसीरपुर गांव का मामला
  • पुलिस ने हत्यारे बेटे को गिरफ्तार किया

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर देहात में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां सेना से रिटायर शख्स ने अपने पिता की गोली मारकर हत्या इसलिए कर दी क्योंकि उन्होंने कहने के बावजूद भी टेलीविजन बंद नहीं किया था। बेटे ने जिस वक्त इस जघन्य वारदात को अंजाम दिया, उस वक्त वह नशे में था। पुलिस ने हत्यारे बेटे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। यह मामला सिकंदरा थाना क्षेत्र के नसीरपुर गांव का है। परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है।

पहले बेटे को पीटा, दादा ने बचाया तो मारी गोली

नसीरपुर गांव निवासी लालाराम कटिहार (80) परिवार में सेना से सेवानिवृत्त बेटे अशोक कटिहार के साथ रहते थे। बुधवार की देर शाम लालाराम कटिहार अपने पौत्र ऋषभ के साथ टीवी देख रहे थे। इसी दौरान नशे की हालत में उनका बेटा अशोक घर के अंदर आया और पिता लालाराम को टीवी बंद करने के लिए कहा। लालाराम ने थोड़ी देर में टीवी बंद करने की बात कही तो अशोक अपने पिता से लड़ने लगा और फिर बेटे ऋषभ को पीटना शुरू कर दिया।

उसको बचाने के लिए लालाराम आगे आए और अशोक से ऋषभ को दूर हटा दिया। लेकिन अशोक का गुस्सा फिर भी शांत नहीं हुआ और वह घर के अंदर रखी अपनी लाइसेंसी बंदूक उठा लाया और पिता को गोली मार दी। गोली लगते ही खून से लथपथ वृद्ध लालाराम जमीन पर गिर पड़े। पिता को खून से लथपथ देख आरोपी बेटा अशोक मौके से फरार हो गया। गोली चलने की आवाज सुन पड़ोसी भी घर के अंदर आ गए खून से लथपथ पड़े लालाराम तो देख पुलिस को सूचना दी। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पड़ोसियों के सहयोग से लालाराम को सीएससी लेकर गए जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया।

बंदूक बरामद, आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया

कानपुर देहात के एएसपी अनूप कुमार ने बताया कि टीवी बंद करने को लेकर वृद्ध लालाराम की बहस उसी के बेटे अशोक से हो गई थी। जिसके चलते अशोक ने अपने पिता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी है।घटनास्थल से जिस बंदूक से गोली चलाई गई थी, वह बरामद कर ली गई है और आरोपी अशोक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबाइडेन ने विस्कॉन्सिन और मिशिगन जीते, अब ट्रम्प की सत्ता में वापसी बहुत मुश्किल - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें