कानपुर देहात में जमीन के लिए जमीर भी मारा:पिता ने खेत बटाई पर दिया तो बेटे ने कुल्हाड़ी मारकर हत्या कर दी, शव के पास बैठकर रोता रहा

कानपुर देहात40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कानपुर देहात की है। हत्या के बाद पहुंची पुलिस ने परिवार वालों से पूछताछ की।
  • अकबरपुर थाना क्षेत्र के करबक गांव का मामला
  • पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी बेटे को किया गिरफ्तार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर देहात जिले में गुरुवार को एक बेटे ने अपने पिता के सीने व सिर पर कुल्हाड़ी से कई वार कर उनकी हत्या कर दी। खेती की जमीन बलकट (बटाई) पर देने से पिता-पुत्र के बीच विवाद हुआ था। हत्या करने के बाद बेटा पिता के शव के पास बैठा रहा। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

16 बिस्वा जमीन बनी मौत का सबब

थाना अकबरपुर क्षेत्र में रनिया करबक में रघुवीर गौतम (40) खेती किसानी करके परिवार का खर्चा चलाते थे। रोज की तरह आज सुबह भी रघुवीर अपने बेटे अजब (20) के साथ खेत गए थे। खेत से वापस आते समय बेटे अजब ने अपने पिता रघुवीर से 16 बिस्वा खेत दूसरे किसान को बटाई पर दिए जाने की बात को लेकर नाराजगी व्यक्त की। पिता पर दबाव बनाया कि खेती वापस ले लें। इस दौरान पिता और पुत्र में बहस हो गई। बहस इतनी बढ़ गई कि घर पहुंचने पर गुस्से में अजब ने कुल्हाड़ी से पिता के सिर व सीने पर कई वार कर हत्या कर दी।

जब तक आसपास मौजूद ग्रामीण को समझ पाते, तब तक किसान पिता रघुवीर की मौत हो चुकी थी। मौत के बाद बेटा कुल्हाड़ी लेकर पिता के शव के पास बैठा हुआ था। ग्रामीणों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी तो मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेते हुए पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया और वहीं हत्यारोपी पुत्र अजब को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। कानपुर देहात के एएसपी अनूप कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

