कानपुर का बिकरु कांड:गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा, पिता-भाई समेत 18 के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज; शस्त्र लाइसेंस व सिम की खरीद से जुड़ा है मामला

कानपुर13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे का 10 जुलाई को यूपी एसटीएफ ने एनकाउंटर कर दिया था। उसकी पत्नी वर्तमान में जिला पंचायत सदस्य है।
  • चौबेपुर थाने में पुलिस ने दर्ज किया केस
  • SIT की जांच में हुआ था प्रकरण का खुलासा

कानपुर के गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे के परिवार व उसके सहयोगियों के खिलाफ पुलिस व प्रशासन ने शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। गुरुवार की रात चौबेपुर थाने में विकास दुबे के पिता राम कुमार, पत्नी ऋचा, भाई दीप प्रकाश उर्फ दीपक समेत 18 लोगों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। आरोप है कि शस्त्र लाइसेंस में झूठा शपथ पत्र दिया गया और फर्जी दस्तावेजों पर सिम खरीदे गए। इस फर्जीवाड़े का खुलासा SIT की जांच में हुआ था। इसी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पुलिस ने की है।

दो मामले- एक सिम तो दूसरा शस्त्र का लाइसेंस का

कानपुर के बिकरु गांव में दो जुलाई की रात हुए शूटआउट की जांच कर रही SIT ने जांच के दौरान पाया था कि गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा दुबे समेत कई अन्य लोगों ने फर्जी आईडी पर सिम ले रखे हैं। साथ ही जांच में फर्जी शस्त्र लाइसेंस का भी मामला सामने आया था। जिसमें विकास दुबे के भाई दीपक दुबे, उनकी पत्नी अंजलि दुबे और अन्य लोगों के शस्त्र लाइसेंस में पाया गया कि फर्जी स्टांप दाखिल कर शस्त्र लाइसेंस बनवाए गए हैं। SIT अपनी रिपोर्ट सरकार को सौंप चुकी है। शासन के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन ने गैंगस्टर के परिवार पर शिकंजा कसा है।

इन लोगों पर हुआ मुकदमा

बिकरु कांड में फर्जी दस्तावेजों पर लिए गए सिम और शस्त्र लाइसेंसों के मामले में पुलिस ने गैंगस्टर के पिता रामकुमार दुबे, भाई दीपक उर्फ दीप प्रकाश उर्फ दीपू दुबे, बहू अंजली दुबे, विष्णुपाल उर्फ जिलेदार, अमित उर्फ छोटे बउवा, दिनेश कुमार, रवीन्द्र कुमार, अखिलेश कुमार, आशुतोष त्रिपाठी के ऊपर मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है। तो वही फर्जी दस्तावेज पर लिए गए सिम कार्ड के मामले में विकास दुबे की पत्नी ऋचा दुबे, विकास दुबे के साथी राम सिंह, मोनू, शिव तिवारी उर्फ आशुतोष त्रिपाठी, शांति देवी, अपराधी अमर दुबे की पत्नी खुशी दुबे, रेखा अग्निहोत्री, विष्णुपाल उर्फ जिलेदार और दीपक उर्फ दीप प्रकाश के खिलाफ मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया है।

क्या बोले डीआईजी?

डीआईजी डॉ. प्रीतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि बिकरु कांड के संबंध में गठित एसआईटी जांच के पश्चात फर्जी तरीके से प्राप्त शस्त्र लाइसेंस व सिम कार्ड धारकों के विरुद्ध विधिक कार्रवाई की गई है।

क्या है बिकरु कांड?

कानपुर के चौबेपुर थाना के बिकरु गांव में 2 जुलाई की रात गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे और उसकी गैंग ने 8 पुलिसवालों की हत्या कर दी थी। अगली सुबह से ही यूपी पुलिस विकास गैंग के सफाए में जुट गई। 9 जुलाई को उज्जैन के महाकाल मंदिर से सरेंडर के अंदाज में विकास की गिरफ्तारी हुई थी। 10 जुलाई की सुबह कानपुर से 17 किमी पहले पुलिस ने विकास को एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया था। इस मामले में अब तक मुख्य आरोपी विकास दुबे समेत छह एनकाउंटर में मारे गए हैं।

