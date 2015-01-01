पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:कानपुर में चलती कार के इंजन में शार्ट सर्किट से अचानक लगी भीषण आग, सूझबूझ से बची ड्राइवर की जान

कानपुर39 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। यहां एक कार में अचानक आग लग गई।
  • स्वरूप नगर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
  • काकादेव का रहने वाला है कार मालिक

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में शुक्रवार रात एक बड़ा हादसा टल गया। यहां स्वरुपनगर थाना क्षेत्र में अचानक चलती कार में आग लग गई। गनीमत रही कि समय रहते ड्राइवर कार से कूद गया। जिससे उसकी जान बच गई। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस व फायर सर्विस ने आग पर काबू पाया है। घटनाक्रम का वीडियो भी सामने आया है।

अचानक इंजन में शॉर्ट सर्किट से लगी आग

काकादेव निवासी धीरज अग्रवाल शुक्रवार की रात अशोक नगर से होते हुए वापस अपने घर जा रहे थे। जैसे ही वे मोतीझील गेट के पास पहुंचे तो अचानक शार्ट सर्किट के चलते इंजन में आग लग गई। कुछ ही क्षणों में आग ने विकराल रुप अख्तियार कर लिया। धीरज अग्रवाल ने कार से कूदकर अपनी जान बचाई।

पुलिस ने जाम हटवाया

स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी। पुलिस और फायर ब्रिगेड कर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पायाl लेकिन तब तक कार पूरी तरीके से जलकर राख हो चुकी थी। इस घटना के बाद मोतीझील के पास जाम लग गया था। पुलिस ने लोगों को सुरक्षित निकालते हुए चौराहे पर लगे जाम को समाप्त कराया।

