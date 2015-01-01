पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानपुर में हादसा:नई इमारत के बेसमेंट की खुदाई के चलते गिरा 3-3 फ्लोर का तीन मकान; बुजुर्ग की मौत, पांच घायल

कानपुर21 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। यहां सोमवार देर रात तीन मकान अचानक ढह गए।
  • अनवरगंज थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, मंगलवार सुबह तक फायर ब्रिगेड और पुलिस ने चलाया रेस्क्यू

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में सोमवार देर रात लोहा मंडी में अचानक तीन जर्जर मकान के ढहने से पांच लोग घायल हो गए और एक बुजुर्ग की देर रात हैलट अस्पताल में मौत हो गई। हादसा पड़ोस में बन रही नई इमारत के गहरे बेसमेंट की खुदाई के कारण हुआ। पुलिस व फायर ब्रिगेड की टीमों ने मंगलवार सुबह तक बचाव कार्य किया। पूरी रात पुलिस व प्रशासन के आला अफसर भी मौजूद रहे। सभी घायल खतरे से बाहर बताए जा रहे हैं।

मलबे में दबे शख्स को बाहर निकाला गया।
बेसमेंट की खुदाई के दौरान अचानक ढहे तीन मकान

स्वरूप नगर निवासी अमित जैन का अनवरगंज थाना क्षेत्र के कुली बाजार की लोहामंडी में पुश्तैनी मकान था। उन्होंने उसको तुड़वाकर बहुमंजिला इमारत के लिए कानपुर विकास प्राधिकरण से नक्शा पास कराया था। इसके लिए 40 फीट गहरे बेसमेंट की खुदाई की गई जा रही थी। अमित जैन के प्लाट से सटे लोहा कारोबारी अजीत जैन के परिवार के तीन-तीन मंजिला तीन पुराने मकान भी बने हुए थे। जिनका पिछला हिस्सा बेसमेंट की खुदाई किए जाने वाले प्लाट की ओर था। तीनों मकानों में भूतल पर दुकानें और गोदाम हैं। जबकि ऊपरी दो मंजिलों में 12 से अधिक परिवार किराए पर रहते हैं।

सोमवार देर रात प्लाट की ओर वाले तीनों मकानों के पिछले हिस्से भरभराकर गिर गए। इससे मकानों में रहने वाले लोगों में अफरातफरी मच गई। सूचना पाकर बचाव कार्य के लिए राज्य आपदा बल (SDRF) की टीम, नगर निगम व डॉग स्क्वॉयड के साथ मौके पर पहुंच गई। राहत कार्य के दौरान 5 लोगों को मलबे से बाहर निकाल कर हैलट अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां पर देर रात वृद्ध राकेश शर्मा की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई।

क्या बोले SSP?

एसएसपी डॉ. प्रीतिंदर सिंह ने बताया कि हादसे में एक वृद्ध की मौत हो गई। अन्य सभी सुरक्षित हैं। घटना में जो लोग भी दोषी हैं, उन पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

