दगाबाज दोस्त गिरफ्तार:फरार कर्नल 5वें दिन पकड़ा गया; दोस्त को बेहोश कर उसकी रशियन मूल की पत्नी के साथ किया था दुष्कर्म

कानपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी कर्नल को पकड़ लिया है।
  • कैंट थाना क्षेत्र में 10 दिसंबर की रात की वारदात, पुलिस ने सेना के अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में रशियन (रूस) महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म करने वाले आरोपी कर्नल को कैंट (छावनी) पुलिस ने मंगलवार रात गिरफ्तार कर लिया। कर्नल ने अपने दोस्त को पार्टी में बुलाकर उसकी पत्नी के साथ दुष्कर्म किया था। पीड़ित महिला की शिकायत पर थाना कैंट (छावनी) में FIR दर्ज करते हुए कर्नल की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दो टीमें लगाई गई थी।

ऑफिसर्स मेस के पास से हुई कर्नल की गिरफ्तारी

कानपुर के थाना कैंट (छावनी) के अंतर्गत कर्नल नीरज गहलोत ने 10 दिसंबर को लखनऊ में रहने वाले अपने दोस्त को पत्नी समेत पार्टी के लिए बुलाया था। यहां पर ड्रिंक में नशीला पदार्थ मिलाकर दोस्त को बेहोश कर दिया था। उसके बाद दोस्त की रशियन मूल की पत्नी के साथ मारपीट करते हुए दुष्कर्म किया। जिसके बाद महिला ने पति के साथ थाना कैंट (छावनी) पहुंचकर आरोपी कर्नल नीरज के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज कराया था।

मुकदमा दर्ज होने के बाद कैंट क्षेत्राधिकारी IPS निखिल पाठक ने सेना के आलाधिकारियों को प्रकरण से अवगत कराया। साथ ही उन्होंने आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए कैंट इंस्पेक्टर व सर्विलांस टीम को लगाया था।.मंगलवार की रात आरोपी कर्नल नीरज गहलोत को पुलिस की टीम ने एक सूचना के आधार पर ऑफिसर्स मेस कैंट के बाहर से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

क्या बोले क्षेत्राधिकारी?

क्षेत्राधिकारी निखिल पाठक ने आरोपी कर्नल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बुधवार को उसे कोर्ट के समक्ष प्रस्तुत किया जाएगा। इसके बाद कोर्ट के निर्णय के अनुसार विधिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

