किसान आंदोलन पर सियासत:अखिलेश यादव ने कृषि बिलों को डेथ वारंट बताया, कहा- BJP सरकार को नहीं दिख रही किसानों की परेशानी

इटावा14 मिनट पहले
सैफई में ट्रैक्टर मार्च के साथ अखिलेश यादव। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • अखिलेश यादव ने सैफई में किया ध्वजारोहण, निकाला ट्रैक्टर मार्च
  • शहर में हंगामा करने पर अखिलेश के चचेरे भाई समेत कई नेता गिरफ्तार

समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव ने आज सैफई स्थित मेला मैदान में ध्वजारोहण का 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया। इस दौरान उन्होंने केंद्र व प्रदेश की भारतीय जनता पार्टी सरकार पर निशाना भी साधा। अखिलेश ने कृषि बिल को किसानों के लिए डेथ वारंट कहा। वहीं, मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर चुटकी लेते हुए कहा कि युवाओं को रोजगार चाहिए, लेकिन चिलम वाले लोग रोजगार नहीं दे सकते हैं। इस दौरान शहर में ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान अखिलेश के चचेरे भाई अभिषेक यादव को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

अखिलेश बोले- भाजपा को किसानों की परेशानी नहीं दिख रही

अखिलेश यादव ने ट्रैक्टर पर चढ़कर कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया। अखिलेश ने चाचा शिवपाल सिंह यादव और उनकी पार्टी का बिना नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि यह लाल टोपी आपकी है। यह साइकिल आपकी है। यह झंडा आपका है। यह तीनों जिसके पास हो उसका साथ देना। अखिलेश यादव ने कहा कि यह जो कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी आई है। इससे न जाने कितने लोगों की जान चली गई। इस बीमारी ने लोगों का (मास्क के रूप) में मुंह बंद कर दिया। लेकिन भाजपा के लोगो के ऊपर पता नही कौन सी बीमारी आई है, जो इन्हें किसानों की परेशानी दिखाई नही दे रही। इस दौरान प्रोफेसर रामगोपाल यादव, पूर्व सांसद बदायूं धर्मेंद्र यादव, पूर्व सांसद मैनपुरी तेजप्रताप यादव सहित तमाम नेता पहुंचे थे।

कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते अखिलेश यादव।
शहर में सपाइयों ने किया प्रदर्शन

वहीं, अखिलेश यादव के चचेरे भाई व जिला पंचायत अध्यक्ष अभिषेक यादव ने शहर में किसानों के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन किया। शहर से ट्रैक्टर लेकर जा रहे सपाइयों को पुलिस ने लाठी लेकर खदेड़ दिया। पुलिस लाइन के पास सपा नेताओं पर पुलिस ने लाठी भी चटकाई और ट्रैकर रैली को रोका। सपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोपाल यादव के नेतृत्व में शहर के शास्त्री चौराहा पर धरना दिया गया। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने सपा नेताओं को गिरफ्तार किया गया।

