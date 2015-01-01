पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इटावा में रास्ते के विवाद में बवाल:दबंगों और ग्रामीणों के बीच पथराव व फायरिंग; महिला समेत 4 घायल, 50 के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

इटावा12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो इटावा की है। शुक्रवार को यहां बसरेहर थाना क्षेत्र में दो गुटों के बीच संघर्ष की स्थिति बनी।
  • बसरेहर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, घटनाक्रम का वीडियो वायरल
  • एसडीएम ने 18 नवंबर तक यथास्थिति बनाए रखने का दिया निर्देश

उत्तर प्रदेश के इटावा में बसरेहर थाना क्षेत्र में दो गुटों के बीच रास्ते पर दुकान बनवाने को लेकर हुए पथराव और फायरिंग का वीडियो सामने आया है। दरअसल, यहां अमृतपुर धाम सेंगर नदी के पास शुक्रवार को एक दबंग व उसके साथियों द्वारा रास्ते पर दुकान बनवाने को लेकर बवाल हो गया। ग्रामीणों व दबंगों के बीच जमकर ईंट-पत्थर चले और हवाई फायरिंग हुई। खास बात यह लोग पुलिस के सामने भी पथराव करते रहे। पथराव में चार लोग घायल हुए हैं। इस दौरान बरेली मार्ग पर करीब एक घंटे तक आवागमन बाधित रहा। पुलिस ने कड़ी मशक्कत से स्थिति संभाली है।

रास्ते के विवाद में हुआ बवाल

बसरेहर थाना क्षेत्र के अमृतपुर गांव में ग्रामीणों का खेतों में जाने का एक पुराना रास्ता है। इस पर एक पक्ष शुक्रवार को जबरन कब्जा कर दुकान बनवाने लगा। इसका ग्रामीणों ने विरोध किया तो मारपीट शुरू हो गई। इसके बाद लोगों ने एक दूसरे पर पथराव शुरू कर दिया। मौके की नजाकत समझते हुए राहगीर भी जहां-तहां ठहर गए। सूचना पाकर SDM सदर सिद्धार्थ, CO सैफई आलोक प्रसाद, CO भरथना चंद्र और पांच थानों की फोर्स मौके पर पहुंची तो भगदड़ मच गई। फिर भी लोग छतों से पथराव करते रहे। पुलिस ने हल्का बल प्रयोग कर दोनों पक्षों पर नियंत्रण पाया। पथराव से कौशल किशोर, निर्मल देवी, मनोज, जगदीश घायल हो गए।

18 नवंबर को होगा समस्या का समाधान

SDM सदर सिद्दार्थ ने बताया कि रास्ते का विवाद लंबे समय चल रहा है। 18 नवंबर को पैमाइश कर रास्ते के विवाद का निराकरण किया जाएगा। वहीं, थानाध्यक्ष नागेंद्र कुमार पाठक ने बताया कि दोनों पक्षों के 50 लोगों के खिलाफ शांति भंग की कार्रवाई हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें