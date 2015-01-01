पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Woman Jumped Into The Well After A Fight With Her Husband; Police Conducted A Rescue Operation For 4 Hours, Took The Woman Out Safely

आत्महत्या का प्रयास:पति से झगड़ा होने के बाद महिला कुएं में कूदी; पुलिस ने 4 घंटे तक चलाया रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन, महिला को सकुशल निकाला बाहर

फतेहपुर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के फतेहपुर जिले में किशनगंज में एक महिला अपने पति से झगड़ने के बाद कुएं में कूद गई। जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस ने चार घंटे के प्रयास के बाद उसे बाहर निकाला।
  • इलाज के लिए महिला को अस्पताल में किया गया भर्ती
  • थाना किशनपुर के महावतपुर असहठ गांव का मामला

उत्तर प्रदेश में फतेहपुर जिले के किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के महावत पुर असहठ गांव में एक महिला पति से झगड़ा कर कुएं में कूद गई। इसकी सूचना ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से जान जोखिम में डालकर महिला को कुंए के अंदर जाकर बाहर निकाला और महिला को नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जहां महिला का इलाज चल रहा है।

जानकारी के अनुसार, महिला को कुएं से निकालने में पुलिस को चार घंटे लग गए। वहीं एसपी सतपाल अंतिल ने बताया की एक महिला पति से लड़कर कुएं में कूद गई थी। महिला की जान बच गई है। इसके लिए पुलिस कर्मियों को प्रशस्ति पत्र देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

