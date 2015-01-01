पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वायरल:कन्नौज में चोरी के इरादे से मकान में घुसे एक चोर को परिवार ने दबोचा, बंधक बनाकर हुई पिटाई और वीडियो भी बना

कन्नौज33 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो कन्नौज की है। आरोपी की पिटाई का वीडियो वायरल है।
  • तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला, पूछताछ में आरोपी ने अपने साथियों के नाम कबूले
  • पुलिस ने आरोपी चोर को जेल भेजा, अन्य की तलाश जारी

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज में रविवार रात चोरी की मंशा से एक मकान में चार चोरों में से एक को परिवार वालों ने दबोच लिया। इसके बाद बंधक बनाकर भीड़ ने उसकी जमकर पिटाई की और वीडियो भी बनाया। इसके बाद उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। पुलिस ने आरोपी से उसके साथियों की जानकारी लेने के बाद उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

दबोचे गए चोर ने अपने साथियों के नाम कबूले
यह पूरा मामला तिर्वा कोतवाली क्षेत्र के मोहल्ला अशोक नगर का है। यहां रहने वाली शारदा देवी के मकान में चोरी करने के इरादे से रविवार रात चार चोर घुस गए। जिसमें तीन चोर चोरी करके फरार हो गए, लेकिन आहट पाकर परिवार वालों ने एक चोर अमन को पकड़ लिया। शोर शराब सुनकर आसपास के लोग भी मौके पर जुट गए। सभी ने चोर को जमकर पीटा। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने आरोपी अमन को अपनी सुपुर्दगी में लिया। उसने पूछताछ में अपने साथियों के नाम सत्यम, गौतम व कान्हा उर्फ कारो बताए हैं। पुलिस तीनों की तलाश में जुट गई है।

पिटाई करने वालों पर भी होगा एक्शन

पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह ने बताया कि पीड़ित शारदा देवी ने घटना के संबंध में तहरीर दी है। कुछ ज्वैलरी और कंप्यूटर चोरी हुआ है। FIR दर्ज करके अभियुक्तों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई की जा रही है। वहीं, चोर की पिटाई के मामले में एसपी ने कहा कि इस बाबत भी पुलिस कार्रवाई करेगी।

