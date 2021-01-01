पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

'काल' बनकर आया ट्रक:लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे पर खड़ी बस और वैन को बेकाबू ट्रक ने मारी टक्कर, यूपीडा के दो कर्मियों समेत 4 की मौत, 5 घायल

कन्नौजएक घंटा पहले
टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक का अगला हिस्सा क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।
  • तालाग्राम थाना क्षेत्र में बुधवार सुबह हुआ हादसा
  • घायलों को तिर्वा मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के कन्नौज जिले में बुधवार सुबह भीषण हादसा हुआ। मामला तालाग्राम थाना क्षेत्र में लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेस-वे का है। यहां एक्सप्रेस-वे पर खड़ी बस और उत्तर प्रदेश एक्सप्रेस औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरण (UPEIDA) के वैन में तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने जोरदार टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में यूपीडा के दो कर्मियों सहित 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि पांच लोग घायल हुए हैं। सभी को पुलिस कर्मियों ने तिर्वा मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती करवाया है। हादसे का कारण घना कोहरा बताया जा रहा है। जांच जारी है।

बस को दुरुस्त करने पहुंचे थे कर्मचारी

दरअसल, बुधवार की सुबह तालग्राम थाना क्षेत्र के बेहटा गांव के सामने आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर जयपुर से बिहार जा रही प्राइवेट बस अचानक खराब हो गई थी। यूपीडा के कर्मचारी सेफ्टी कोन लगा रहे थे। तभी पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार अनियंत्रित ट्रक ने कर्मियों को रौंद दिया। इसके बाद ट्रक ने वैन में टक्कर मारते हुए प्राइवेट बस से टकरा गई। हादसे में मैनपुरी जनपद के किशनी थाना क्षेत्र के फतेहगढ़ी गांव निवासी शैलेंद्र यादव व भाग्य नगर निवासी सुरेश चंद्र और बिहार के मधुबनी जिला के खालघाट थाना क्षेत्र के वैगर गांव निवासी गोविंद राम पुत्र योगेंद्र राम की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि बल्हा गांव निवासी मुकेश पुत्र राम चंद्र गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

हादसे में वैन के परखच्चे उड़े।
हादसे में वैन के परखच्चे उड़े।

हादसे की खबर परिजनों को दी गई

हादसे की खबर मिलते ही तालग्राम थाना व सौरिख थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने घायल को मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने तीनों शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम हाउस में रखवा दिया। घटना की जानकारी मृतकों के परिजनों को पुलिस के द्वारा दी गई है।

ट्रक ड्राइवर ने सैफई मेडिकल कॉलेज में दम तोड़ा

जिलाधिकारी राकेश कुमार मिश्र और पुलिस अधीक्षक प्रशांत वर्मा ने भी फोर्स के साथ घटनास्थल का जायजा लिया। जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत मौके पर हो गई थी। जबकि छह घायलों को तिर्वा मेडिकल कॉलेज लाया गया था। लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने गंभीर हालत देख सभी को इटावा के सफैई मेडिकल कॉलेज में रेफर कर दिया था। जहां ट्रक के ड्राइवर की भी मौत हो गई।

