पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कानपुर में हादसा:सागर हाइवे पर आग का गोला बना ट्रक और डंपर, लपटों की चपेट में आकर ड्राइवर की मौत, दमकल कर्मियों ने आग पर पाया काबू

कानपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। यहां मंगलवार देर रात सागर हाईवे पर ट्रक व डंपर में भिड़ंत के बाद आग लग गई।
  • घाटमपुर थाना क्षेत्र में मंगलवार रात का मामला
  • ट्रक ड्राइवर व खलासी हादसे के बाद से फरार

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में मंगलवार की देर रात सागर हाईवे पर एक डंपर व ट्रक के बीच हुई जोरदार टक्कर के बाद दोनों गाड़ियों में आग लग गई। सूचना पाकर दमकल कर्मी मौके पर पहुंचे और आग पर काबू पाया। लेकिन आग की चपेट में आकर डंपर ड्राइवर बुरी तरीके से झुलस गया। पुलिस की टीम उसे अस्पताल ले गई, लेकिन अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई है। वहीं, ट्रक ड्राइवर व खलासी के न मिलने से पुलिस आशंका जता रही है कि घटना के ठीक बाद दोनों ही मौके से फरार हो गए हैं।

नेहरू विद्या इंटर कॉलेज के पास हुआ हादसा

घाटमपुर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत सागर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग स्थित कस्बा पतारा के नेहरू विद्या पीठ इंटर कॉलेज के सामने कानपुर की तरफ से आ रहे डंपर व ट्रक के बीच जोरदार टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक सड़क किनारे खड्ड में पलट गया और दोनों वाहनों में भीषण आग लग गई। आग की तेज लपटें निकलती देख दोनों तरफ से आ रहे वाहन खड़े हो गए और यातायात ठप हो गया। राहगीरों की सूचना पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस की टीम व दमकल कर्मियों ने कड़ी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। लेकिन इस दौरान डंपर ड्राइवर चंद्रिका विश्वकर्मा गाड़ी के अंदर फंसकर बुरी तरीके से झुलस गया। जिन्हें पुलिस ने पास के अस्पताल इलाज के लिए भेजा, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई।

ड्राइवर व खलासी के फरार होने की संभावना

पुलिस ने बताया कि हादसे में डंपर ड्राइवर की मौत हुई है। वहीं, ट्रक में कोई भी शव बरामद नहीं हुआ। जिससे यह संभावना जताई जा रही है कि ट्रक चालक व खलासी मौका पाकर भाग गए। क्योंकि ट्रक ने पीछे से आग लगी थी और जहां चालक व खलासी बैठते हैं वह स्थान बिल्कुल सुरक्षित है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्ले-ऑफ के लिए दोनों टीमों को एक जीत की जरूरत; रोहित की फिटनेस पर सस्पेंस बरकरार - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- चल रहा कोई पुराना विवाद आज आपसी सूझबूझ से हल हो जाएगा। जिससे रिश्ते दोबारा मधुर हो जाएंगे। अपनी पिछली गलतियों से सीख लेकर वर्तमान को सुधारने हेतु मनन करें और अपनी योजनाओं को क्रियान्वित करें।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें