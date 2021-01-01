पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बिकरु कांड से लिया सबक:कानपुर में तैयार हो रही 75 तेज तर्रार सिपाहियों की विशेष टीम, अपराधियों से हर स्थिति में निपटने में होगी सक्षम

कानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिपाहियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के साथ ही उन्हें सभी प्रकार की विकट परिस्थितियों से जूझना सिखाया जा रहा है और असलहा के बारे में बारीक से बारीक जानकारी भी दी जा रही है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
सिपाहियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के साथ ही उन्हें सभी प्रकार की विकट परिस्थितियों से जूझना सिखाया जा रहा है और असलहा के बारे में बारीक से बारीक जानकारी भी दी जा रही है।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • कारबाइन शूटिंग में राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर खेल चुके SI राघवेन्द्र त्रिपाठी दे रहे सिपाहियों को प्रशिक्षण
  • एक माह की ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने के बाद वाराणसी के CRPF ट्रेनिंग सेंटर भेजा जाएगा

बिकरु कांड से सबक लेते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश की कानपुर पुलिस अब चुस्त-दुरुस्त व तेज तर्रार सिपाहियों की एक ऐसी टीम खड़ी कर रही है जो हिस्ट्रीशीटर-गैंगस्टर जैसे शातिर अपराधियों व विपरीत परिस्थितियों से मोर्चा लेंगे। अचूक निशाना रहे, इसके लिए असलहों का प्रयोग भी नए सिरे से समझाया जा रहा है। प्रथम चरण में 75 सिपाहियों को चयन किया गया है। इन्हें कानपुर पुलिस लाइन में एक माह की ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। बाद में वाराणसी के CRPF ट्रेनिंग सेंटर भी सिपाहियों को भेजा जाएगा।

SIT ने पुलिसिंग में सुधार की सिफारिश की थी

कानपुर में चौबपुर थाना क्षेत्र के बिकरु गांव में बीते साल 2 जुलाई की रात गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकी सीओ समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या कर दी थी। विकास दुबे ने उस वक्त हमला किया था, जबकि पुलिस उसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए घेराबंदी करने उसके घर पहुंची थी। लेकिन पुलिस खुद बदमाशों से घिर गई। इस घटना से उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस की दबिश से पूर्व तैयारियों की पोल खोलकर रख दी थी। इस प्रकरण की जांच करने वाली SIT ने पुलिसिंग में सुधार की सलाह दी थी।

हर विपरीत परिस्थिति से निपटेंगे सिपाही

इसके बाद कानपुर पुलिस के अफसरों ने एक मजबूत टीम को तैयार करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। समस्त थानों से 75 सिपाहियों का चयन किया गया है। ये सभी सिपाही 2018 के बैच के हैं। वर्ष 2002 से 2006 के बीच कारबाइन शूटिंग में इंडि़या पुलिस की ओर से खेल चुके SI राघवेन्द्र त्रिपाठी चयनित सिपाहियों को प्राथमिक ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हैं। राघवेंद्र त्रिपाठी ट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिपाहियों को असलहा चलाने के लिए अलावा भीड़, नियंत्रण‚ आपदा प्रबंधन‚ दंगा नियंत्रण और किसी भी परिस्थिति से निपटने की ट्रेनिंग दे रहे हैं। सिपाहियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के साथ ही उन्हें सभी प्रकार की विकट परिस्थितियों से जूझना सिखाया जा रहा है और असलहा के बारे में बारीक से बारीक जानकारी भी दी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें26 जनवरी को दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में दायर याचिका खारिज, CJI बोले- सरकार अपना काम कर रही है - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser