पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

और हाइटेक हुई कानपुर पुलिस:अब जवानों के हाथों में दिखेगी एक्सकैलिबर राइफल; 16 इंच के बैरल वाली इस गन से एक मिनट में 700 फायर करने की क्षमता

कानपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कानपुर पुलिस को मिली एक्स कैलीवर रायफल का तोहफा,एक मिनट में 700 फायर करने की क्षमता...

कानपुर,

उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस को हाईटेक करने में लगी सरकार ने कानपुर पुलिस को एक नया तोहफा दिया है और इस तोहफे के बाद कानपुर पुलिस अपराधियों को मुंह तोड़ जवाब देने में सक्षम हो गई है।जिसके चलते पुलिस अब 1 मिनट में 700 फायर तक अपराधियों के ऊपर कर सकती है और इसकी मारक क्षमता भी बहुत अधिक है।

क्या है तोहफा -

जानकारी के अनुसार कानपुर पुलिस को हाईटेक करने की मुहिम के चलते हैं कानपुर पुलिस को अब इंसास रायफल का अपडेट वर्जन एक्स कैलीवर रायफल का तोहफा पीएचक्यू ने दिया है।फोल्डिंग वट से लैस इस रायफल से एक मिनट में सात सौ फायर भी किये जा सकते हैं और जिसकी मारक क्षमता 450 मीटर है।जिसके चलते पीएचक्यू की ओर से दो दर्जन अत्याधुनिक एक्स कैलीवल रायफल दी गयी हैं। इस राइफल की मारक क्षमता पहले से इस्तेमाल कर रहे इंसास रायफल से अधिक है।

सेना करती थी इस्तेमाल -

एक्स कैलीवर रायफल का प्रयोग पहले सेना ने किया जाता था।वर्ष 2016 तक इस रायफल का उपयोग सेना करती थी,वाद में इसे सेना से हटा लिया गया।इस रायफल की खासियत यह है कि इसमें फोल्डिंग वट लगायी गयी है,जिससे इसे कहीं भी लाने ले जाने में आसानी रहेगी।इसके अलावा इस रायफल की मारक क्षमता 450 मीटर है और एक मिनट में यह 700 फायर कर सकती है।जिसके चलते अब इस राइफल को पुलिस विभाग में भी शामिल कर लिया गया है

क्या बोले आर आई -

आरआई लाइन सुरेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पीएचक्यू से दो दर्जन रायफल मिली हैं आगे और भी मिलेंगी इस राइफल की सबसे खास बात यह है कि रायफल का वजन 3.81 किलो है और मैग्जीन के साथ इसका वजन 7.84 किग्रा है।जिसके चलते अन्य राइफल की अपेक्षा इसका वजन कम है और पुलिस कर्मियों के लिए बेहद सुविधाजनक है। सबसे अच्छी बात इस राइफल किया है कि ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री की बनी हुई है।इसलिए इस में आने वाली तकनीकी दिक्कतें भी तुरंत दूर हो सकेंगे। जैसे ही हमें राइफल और मिल जाती हैं थाने के अनुसार इन्हें वितरित कर दिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें