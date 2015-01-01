पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ससुराल गए युवक की हत्या:धारदार हथियार से युवक की हत्या कर शव रोड किनारे फेंका, घर वालों ने ससुराल वालों पर मर्डर का आरोप लगाया

कानपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो कानपुर की है। आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ करती पुलिस।
  • बिल्हौर कोतवाली क्षेत्र की वारदात, कुछ देर पुलिस सीमा विवाद में उलझी रही
  • कन्नौज के तेरा मल्लू गांव का रहने वाला था मृतक

उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर में एक युवक की धारदार हथियार से वार कर हत्या कर दी गई। इसके बाद उसका शव खेत में फेंक दिया गया। युवक का अपनी ससुराल से विवाद चल रहा था। वह कन्नौज का रहने वाला था। परिजनों ने ससुराल वालों पर हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

शनिवार शाम ससुराल गया था मृतक

कानपुर के थाना बिल्हौर के गागूपुर पिहानी रोड पर रविवार सुबह लोग टहलने निकले थे। तभी एक आम के पेड़ के नीचे युवक का शव देखा गया। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने मृतक की शिनाख्त कन्नौज जिले के तेरा मल्लू गांव निवासी अनुराग कटियार (33 साल) के रुप में की। उसकी हत्या धारदार हथियार से की गई थी। सूचना पाकर मृतक के परिजन भी मौके पर पहुंचे।

परिजनों ने पुलिस को बताया कि अनुराग की शादी 2011 में कानपुर नगर के बिल्हौर कोतवाली के ग्राम गजना निवासी कंचन कटियार के साथ हुई थी। ससुराल और अनुराग के गांव के बीच की दूरी महज 5 KM है। इसलिए उसका ससुराल गजना आना जाना लगा रहता था। ससुरालीजनों से विवाद होने के बाद कंचन मायके में रहने लगी और दहेज उत्पीड़न का मुकदमा दर्ज करवा दिया। ससुरालियों ने उसे जान से मारने की धमकी भी दी थी। आरोप है कि ससुराल के लोगों ने उसे शनिवार को बुलाया था। शाम को वह बाइक से ससुराल गया था।

सीमा विवाद में उलझी रही पुलिस

हत्या की सूचना पाकर कन्नौज कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। लेकिन घटनास्थल बिल्हौर बताते हुए परिजनों को वहीं जाने की सलाह दी। बिल्हौर थाने की पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन कन्नौज की सीमा बताते हुए पोस्टमार्टम कराने से इंकार कर दिया। बाद में गांव की चौहद्दी निकाली गई तो तय किया गया कि घटनास्थल बिल्हौर का है। आखिरकार बिल्हौर पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजते हुए विधिक कार्रवाई शुरू की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकमल हासन का मोदी से सवाल- कोरोना से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रहीं, नई संसद की क्या जरूरत? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें