UP में चुनाव से पहले योगी की विकास नीति:149 अपराधी ढेर और 933 करोड़ की संपत्ति जब्त, 76 हजार करोड़ के इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्ट को बढ़ा रही योगी सरकार

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपर मुख्य सचिव (गृह विभाग) अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि इस साल मार्च-अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजीपुर की दूरी महज चार घंटे में तय करना संभव हो जाएगा। - Dainik Bhaskar
अपर मुख्य सचिव (गृह विभाग) अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि इस साल मार्च-अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजीपुर की दूरी महज चार घंटे में तय करना संभव हो जाएगा।
  • पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस वे बनने से लखनऊ से गाजीपुर की दूरी अब चार घंटे में तय होगी
  • योगी के कार्यकाल में अब तक 525 अपराधियों के खिलाफ लगा एनएसए

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ 2022 में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले न सिर्फ गैंगस्टर-माफिया पर नकेल कस रहे हैं। बल्कि करीब 76 हजार करोड़ रुपए के चार इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर प्रोजेक्टों को पूरा करने में जुट गए हैं। अपर मुख्य सचिव (गृह विभाग) अवनीश कुमार अवस्थी ने बताया कि इस साल मार्च-अप्रैल में लखनऊ से गाजीपुर की दूरी महज चार घंटे में तय करना संभव हो जाएगा।

क्योंकि ग्रीन फिल्ड पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे का मेन एक्सप्रेसवे इस साल मार्च-अप्रैल तक और बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेस-वे दिसंबर तक पूरा होकर परिचालन के लिए शुरू हो जाएगा। जबकि साइड रोड और अन्य छोटे-मोटे बचे हुए कार्यों को भी तेजी से पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। गोरखपुर-आजमगढ़ लिंक एक्सप्रेसवे अगले साल मार्च तक और गंगा एक्सप्रेसवे का काम जून 2021 से शुरू हो जाएगा।

पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस के काम का अवलोकन करते अवनीश अवस्थी।
पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेस के काम का अवलोकन करते अवनीश अवस्थी।

9 जिलों को जाेड़ेगा पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे

अवस्थी ने बताया कि 36 हजार करोड़ की लागत वाली 594 किमी के गंगा एक्सप्रेस परियोजना को मंत्रिमंडल ने सैद्धांतिक मंजूरी दी हुई है।‌ 91.35 किमी. लंबा गोरखपुर लिंक एक्सप्रेसवे योगी सरकार की दूसरी बड़ी इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर से संबंधित योजना है। इस प्रोजेक्ट को पूरा करने के लिए पहले चरण में 1,774.09 करोड़ रुपए और दूसरे चरण में 1,250.01 करोड़ रुपए का अनुबंध गठित किया गया है।

इसी प्रकार लखनऊ से गाजीपुर के हैदरिया तक 4 घंटे में पहुंचाने वाले ग्रीन फिल्ड पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे पर योगी सरकार 22,494.66 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने जा रही है। 340.82 किमी लंबी पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे से लखनऊ, बाराबंकी, अमेठी, अयोध्या, सुल्तानपुर, अंबेडकर नगर, आजमगढ़, मऊ और गाजीपुर जैसे नौ जिले जुड़ने वाले हैं। योगी सरकार की चौथी इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर की बड़ी योजना बुंदेलखंड एक्सप्रेसवे है। 296.07 किमी के इस प्रोजेक्ट पर यूपी सरकार 15,000 करोड़ रुपए खर्च करने वाली है।

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट करेगी UP में 1800 करोड़ रुपए का निवेश
अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव नवनीत सहगल ने बताया कि माइक्रोसॉफ्ट जैसी नामी कंपनी ने यूपी में 1800 करोड़ निवेश करने की इच्छा जताई है। जबकि यूएस की मक सॉफ्टवेयर ने 200 करोड़ रुपए, कनाडा की एकाग्रता इंक ने ग्रेन इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर एक्यूपमेंट सेक्टर में 746 करोड़ रुपए, जापान की कंपनी ने 2000 हजार करोड़ और सिंगापुर की कंपनी ने 900 करोड़ का इन्वेस्टमेंट करने की इच्छा जाहिर की है। इसके अलावा हिरानंदानी ग्रुप 6000 हजार करोड़ रुपए निवेश कर डेटा सेंटर बनाने जा रहा है।

प्रयागराज में माफिया अतीक के गुर्गों के अवैध मकान ढहाए गए। अब तक सिर्फ प्रयागराज जिले में 49 माफिया पर इस तरह की कार्रवाई हुई है।
प्रयागराज में माफिया अतीक के गुर्गों के अवैध मकान ढहाए गए। अब तक सिर्फ प्रयागराज जिले में 49 माफिया पर इस तरह की कार्रवाई हुई है।

129 अपराधी मारे गए और 933 करोड़ संपत्ति जब्त
गौरतलब है कि इस एक साल में योगी सरकार ने यूए, यूके, कनाडा, जर्मनी, दक्षिण कोरिया, सिंगापुर सहित 10 देशों को यूपी में 57 हजार करोड़ रुपये के निवेश करने के लिए आकर्षित कर विकास के मुद्दे की कसौटी पर खुद को खरा साबित करने की कोशिश की है। इसके लिए यूपी की कानून-व्यवस्था को चुस्त-दुरुस्त भी एकदम ठोक बजाकर किया जा रहा है।

अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून-व्यवस्था) प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि 20 मार्च 2017 को मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने यूपी सरकार की कमान संभाली तब से 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक कुल 129 अपराधी पुलिस मुठभेड़ में मारे गए हैं। इसके अलावा विभिन्न माफियाओं की कुल 933 करोड़ रुपए की चल-अचल संपत्ति जब्त की गई है। माफिया के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के दौरान 13 पुलिस कर्मी शहीद हुए। प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि गैंगस्टर एक्ट के तहत अब तक 12,032 मामले दर्ज कर 37,511 अपराधियों को जेल भेजा गया। इसके अलावा 525 अपराधियों के खिलाफ एनएसए के तहत भी कार्रवाई की गई है।

