लखनऊ में मुठभेड़:25 हजार के इनामी बदमाश के दोनों पैरों पर गोली मारकर पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार; तमंचा व बाइक बरामद, एक फरार

लखनऊ
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। पुलिस की जवाबी कार्रवाई में घायल बदमाश।
  • गोमतीनगर विस्तार थाना क्षेत्र में हुई मुठभेड़, कमिश्नर ने दबोचने वाली टीम को पुरस्कृत करने का किया ऐलान

राजधानी लखनऊ के गोमती विस्तार में मंगलवार की रात पुलिस और बदमाश के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। पुलिस ने जवाबी कार्रवाई में बदमाश के दोनों पैरों में गोली लगी, इससे वह घायल होकर रोड पर गिर पड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस टीम ने उसे दबोच लिया। यह मुठभेड़ गोमतीनगर विस्तार थाना क्षेत्र स्थित सहारा हॉस्पिटल के पीछे पिपरा घाट अंडर पास के पास की है। बदमाश को ट्रामा सेंटर में इलाज के लिए भेजा गया है। पुलिस कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर ने पुलिस टीम को 25 हजार का इनाम देने की घोषणा की है।

मौके पर पड़ी बदमाश की पिस्टल और बाइक।
मौके पर पड़ी बदमाश की पिस्टल और बाइक।

25 हजार का इनामी था पकड़ा गया बदमाश
DCP सोनम वर्मा ने बताया कि जनेश्वर गेट नंबर 6 के पीछे सहारा हॉस्पिटल के पास पुलिस चेकिंग कर रही थी। तभी पुलिस को मुखबिर की सूचना मिली कि पिपराघाट अंडरपास के पास कुछ बाइक सवार बदमाश किसी घटना को अंजाम देने वाले हैं। जिस पर पुलिस ने उस जगह पर घेराबंदी की। तभी बाइक सवार दो बदमाश आते दिखे, जिसमें रामसनेही लोनिया भी नजर आया, जो गोमतीनगर थाने से वांछित है और उस पर 25 हजार का इनाम भी है। पुलिस ने उसको रोकना चाहा तो बदमाशों ने पुलिस पर फायर झोंक दिया।

पुलिस की जवाबी फायरिंग में रामसनेही नामक बदमाश घायल हो गया। जिसको पुलिस अभिरक्षा में ट्रामा सेंटर भेजा गया है। वहीं, पकड़े गए बदमाश का दूसरा साथी भाग निकला है। पुलिस ने बदमाश के पास से 32 बोर की पिस्टल व एक मोटरसाइकिल बरामद की है।

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।
घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस।

फरार बदमाश की तलाश में जुटी छह टीमें

DCP वर्मा ने बताया कि पकड़ा गया बदमाश सीतापुर का रहने वाला है। वह गोमतीनगर थाने से लूट के मुकदमे में वांछित चल रहा था। गोमती नगर विस्तार इंस्पेक्टर अखिलेश चन्द्र पांडेय के नेतृत्व में बदमाश को पकड़ लिया गया। फरार बदमाश की तलाश में 6 टीमें लगाई गई हैं।

