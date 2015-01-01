पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रामपुर जिले में मिशन शक्ति का कमाल:नवाबकालीन चटापटी-पटापटी दुपट्टे बना रहीं 30 महिला बंदी; वोकल फॉल लोकल को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

लखनऊ15 मिनट पहले
रंग बिरंगे दुपट्टे बनातीं रामपुर जेल की महिलाएं।
  • कोई NDPS में तो कोई हत्या के जुर्म में जेल में बंद है महिला, 30 ने आत्मनिर्भर बनने की राह चुनी
  • बैंक ऑफ बढ़ौदा और जिला उद्योग केंद्र ने किया सहयोग, प्रदर्शनियों में लगेंगे ये उत्पाद

UP की जेलों में बंद महिलाओं को हुनरमंद बनाया जा रहा है, ताकि वे जेल से निकलने के बाद ईमानदारी से अपनी जिंदगी बसर कर सकें। इसकी बानगी रामपुर जेल में देखने को मिली। यहां वोकल फॉर लोकल को बढ़ावा देने के लिए रामपुर के परंपरागत उत्पादों को बनाया जा रहा है। यह सबकुछ मिशन शक्ति के तहत हो रहा है। यहां 30 महिला बंदी नवाब कालीन दुपट्टे 'चटापटी' और 'पटापटी' का प्रशिक्षण हासिल कर आत्मनिर्भरता की राह पर चल रही हैं।

पैचवर्क का काम करतीं महिला बंदी।
पैचवर्क का काम करतीं महिला बंदी।

जिला उद्योग केंद्र और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने किया सहयोग

डीजी जेल आनंद कुमार ने बताया कि जिला जेल रामपुर के जेल अधीक्षक पीडी सलोनिया और मिशन शक्ति योजना की नोडल अधिकारी/मुख्य विकास अधिकारी गजल भारद्वाज की पहल पर यह 13 दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम चल रहा है। निदेशक जिला उद्योग केंद्र और बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा ने जेल में निरुद्ध महिला बंदियों के बीच सर्वे कराया कि वे मिशन शक्ति योजना के तहत आत्मनिर्भर होने के लिए किस तरह का कार्य करना पसंद करेंगी। महिलाओं ने चटापटी और पटापटी दुपट्टे बनाने का प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त करने में रुचि दिखाई।

नवाबों के समय के खास हैं ये दुपट्टे
रामपुर में परंपरागत रूप से नवाबी जमाने से ही इस तरह के दुपट्टे बनते हैं। पटापटी दुपट्टे जहां रंग-बिरंगे कपड़ों की कतरन से बनता है तो चटापटी दुपट्टे बनाने के लिए सादे कपड़े पर सबसे पहले डिजाइन बनाकर उसे पेंट करते हैं और पेंट को पक्का करने के लिए उसे भाप से पकाते हैं। गंगा‚ नसरीन‚ ममता और कुमारी सुशीला हत्या के केस में‚ सीमा, राजो देवी‚ अनीसा दहेज के केस में और पार्वती और गोमती थापा एनडीपीएस एक्ट के मुकदमे में बंद हैं। इनके द्वारा बनाए गए सामानों की प्रदर्शनी रामपुर हाट में लगाई जाएगी और महिला बंदियों द्वारा उत्पादित दुपट्टों को जनता में मांग के अनुसार महिला बंदियों को कच्चा माल देकर बाजार में उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

