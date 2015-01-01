पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ में आत्महत्या:वकील के बेटे ने रिवाल्वर माथे पर सटाकर खुद को गोली मार ली; बीकॉम का छात्र था, सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिला

लखनऊ22 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ के ठाकुर गंज इलाके में एक बीकॉम के छात्र ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मामले की जांच शुरू कर दी है।
  • पुलिस के मुताबिक छात्र के आत्महत्या के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है
  • पिता ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं पता कि उनके बेटे ने ऐसा कदम क्यों उठाया

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के ठाकुर गंज इलाके में एक बीकॉम के छात्र ने खुद को गोली मारकर आत्महत्या कर ली। सरदार नगर में बुधवार दोपहर बीकॉम प्रथम वर्ष के छात्र रवि प्रताप सिंह (16) ने पिता की लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से खुद को गोली मार ली। कमरे के अंदर बेड पर खून से लथपथ शव पड़ा मिला। पुलिस और फोरेंसिक टीम ने घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। मृतक के पास से कोई सुसाइड नोट नहीं मिलने से हत्या की वजह का पता नहीं चल पाया है। पुलिस इन सभी कारणों की जांच में जुटी हुई है।

सरदार नगर निवासी रमेश कुमार सिंह अधिवक्ता हैं। बुधवार को वह कोर्ट गए थे। इस बीच दोपहर में उनके बेटे रवि प्रताप सिंह ने घर के अंदर कमरे में अलमारी में रखी रिवाल्वर निकाली और माथे पर सटाकर खुद को गोली मार ली। गोली की आवाज सुनकर रवि का भाई यश, बहन ऋचा व अन्य परिजन कमरे में पहुंचे तो बेड पर खून से लथपथ पड़ा देख उनकी चीख निकल पड़ी। परिवारीजन तत्काल रवि को लेकर अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

पुलिस कर रही है आत्महत्या के कारणों की जांच

सूचना पर पहुंचे मृतक के पिता रमेश कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि बेटा कालीचरण महाविद्यालय से प्रथम वर्ष में बीकॉम की पढ़ाई कर रहा था। बेटे ने किस वजह से आत्महत्या की है इसकी उन्हें कोई जानकारी नहीं है। पुलिस और फोरेंसिक टीम ने घटना स्थल का निरीक्षण किया। इंस्पेक्टर ठाकुर गंज राजकुमार के मुताबिक छात्र के आत्महत्या के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है। छात्र का मोबाइल कब्जे में ले लिया गया है। उसकी काल डिटेल्स का पता लगाया जा रहा है की आखिरी बार उसकी किससे बात हुई है। मौके से कोई सुसाइड नोट भी बरामद नहीं हुआ है। परिजनों ने भी आत्महत्या के कारणों की वजह सामने नहीं आ सकी है।

