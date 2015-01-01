पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुगल संग्रहालय पर सियासत:सोशल इंजीनियरिंग के रास्ते पर अखिलेश यादव, नाम बदलने के 3 महीने बाद निर्माणाधीन संग्रहालय पहुंचे; सोशल मीडिया पर दिया यह खास मैसेज

लखनऊ4 मिनट पहले
सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव अपने समर्थकों के साथ।
  • आगरा में सपा के समय शुरू हुआ मुग़ल संग्रहालय सपा सरकार आने पर राष्ट्रीय एकता एवं बहुधर्मी साझी विरासत के नाम से जाना जाएगा

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में बीते सितंबर में सीएम योगी ने आगरा में बन रहे मुगल संग्रहालय का नाम बदल कर छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज कर दिया था। नाम बदलने के तीन महीने बाद सपा प्रमुख अखिलेश यादव ने निर्माणाधीन संग्रहालय का दौरा किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट किया

जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा है कि "आगरा में सपा के समय शुरू हुआ मुग़ल संग्रहालय सपा सरकार आने पर राष्ट्रीय एकता एवं बहुधर्मी साझी विरासत के नाम से जाना जाएगा। आने वाले समय में सपा इसमें महाराज अग्रसेन, राजमाता जीजाबाई, छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज व शहीद भगत सिंह जी की प्रतिमा ससम्मान लगवाएगी।" सियासी गलियारों में इस ट्वीट के तमाम निहितार्थ निकाले जा रहे हैं।

सोशल इंजीनियरिंग की तरफ बढ़ रही है सपा
सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट रतनमणि लाल कहते है कि समाजवादी पार्टी पिछले कई सालों से एम-वाई (मुस्लिम-यादव) समीकरण को लेकर अपनी राजनैतिक हैसियत बनाये हुए है। ये उनके मजबूत सपोर्ट बेस हमेशा रहे हैं लेकिन जबसे भाजपा ने ओबीसी और सवर्णों में अपनी पैठ और मजबूत की है तबसे समाजवादी पार्टी को यह लगने लगा है कि कहीं कोई ऐसा काम न हो जिससे यादव या अन्य कम्युनिटी जो सपा से जुड़ी है उन्हें यह न लगे कि सपा मुस्लिम परस्त पार्टी है। यही वजह है पिछले दो तीन सालों को देखिए तो कभी वह कृष्णा की मूर्ति लगाने की बात करते है तो कभी परशुराम की मूर्ति लगाने वादा करते हैं।

कहा कि यह सबकुछ बहुसंख्यकों से अपना जुड़ाव बनाये रखने का संकेत दे रहे है। चूंकि आगरा, मथुरा, इटावा एक तरह से समाजवादी गढ़ रहा है और जिस तरह से भाजपा ने मथुरा और बृज क्षेत्र में अपना प्रभाव बढ़ाया है उसके बाद सपा के लिए यह बहुत जरूरी है कि वह अपनी बढ़त बनाये रखे। इसलिए वह महाराजा अग्रसेन, राजमाता जीजाबाई, छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज और शहीद भगत सिंह की मूर्ती लगाने की बात कर रहे हैं। यह सिर्फ एक मैसेज है सपा का बहुसंख्यकों को कि हम केवल एमवाई समीकरण लेकर नही चल रहे है हमें आपका भी ख्याल है।

अब मुगल म्यूजियम का नाम बदलने का मुद्दा नही उठाएगी सपा
सीनियर जर्नलिस्ट समीरात्मज मिश्रा कहते है कि समाजवादी पार्टी जब भी सत्ता में आएगी वह किसी का भी नाम नहीं बदलेगी। भले ही इलाहाबाद का नाम बदलने से लोगों में असंतोष पैदा हुआ हो लेकिन वह नाम अब लोगों ने स्वीकार कर लिया है। साथ ही समाजवादी पार्टी बहुसंख्कों को भी नाराज नही करना चाहेगी।

वहीं रतनमणि लाल कहते है कि राजनीतिक पार्टियां बहुत सोच समझ कर कदम उठाती है। उन्होंने पहले देखा समझा होगा कि क्या हम अगर म्यूजियम का नाम बदलने का एलान करते हों तो उसे समर्थन मिलेगा। बिल्कुल फीडबैक ऐसा मिला होगा कि समर्थन नही मिलेगा।

