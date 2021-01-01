पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोर्ट का फरमान:अपहरण के एक मामले में निर्दलीय विधायक अमनमणि की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, MP MLA कोर्ट ने जारी किया गिरफ्तारी वारंट

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
MP MLA की विशेष अदालत ने अभियुक्त अमनमणि त्रिपाठी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
MP MLA की विशेष अदालत ने अभियुक्त अमनमणि त्रिपाठी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है।
  • 2014 में इस मामले में FIR गोरखपुर के ठेकेदार ऋषि कुमार पांडेय ने थाना गौतमपल्ली में दर्ज कराई थी

उत्तर प्रदेश में अपहरण के एक आपराधिक मामले में गैरहाजिर रहने पर MP MLA की विशेष अदालत ने अभियुक्त अमनमणि त्रिपाठी के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है। महाराजगंज के नौतनवा से निर्दलीय विधायक अमनमणि सूबे के पूर्व मंत्री व हत्या के एक मामले में उम्र कैद की सजा काट रहे अमरमणि त्रिपाठी के पुत्र हैं। विशेष जज पवन कुमार राय ने इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई के लिए 11 फरवरी की तारीख तय की है।

क्या है मामला
छह अगस्त, 2014 को इस मामले की एफआईआर गोरखपुर के ठेकेदार ऋषि कुमार पांडेय ने थाना गौतमपल्ली में दर्ज कराई थी। 28 जुलाई, 2017 को अदालत ने इस मामले में अभियुक्त अमनमणि, संदीप त्रिपाठी व रवि शुक्ला पर इस ठेकेदार की हत्या के लिए अपहरण करने व रंगदारी मांगने के साथ ही जानमाल की धमकी देने के मामले में आरोप तय किया था। सरकारी वकील मुनेश बाबू यादव के मुताबिक अदालत मंे यह मामला अपने अंतिम दौर में है।

गुरुवार को इस मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान अभियुक्त संदीप त्रिपाठी व रवि शुक्ला हाजिर थे। लेकिन अभियुक्त अमनमणि उपस्थित नहीं हुए। उनकी तरफ से हाजिरी माफी की अर्जी दी गई। लेकिन अर्जी में यह स्पष्ट नहीं था कि वो दिल्ली के किस अस्पताल में भती हैं और उन्हें क्या बीमारी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमौके से इजराइली राजदूत के नाम से भेजी चिट्ठी मिली, लिखा था- यह तो ट्रेलर है; CCTV फुटेज में 2 संदिग्ध दिखे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser