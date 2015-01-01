पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशुधन घोटाला मामला:IPS अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ अदालत में लगी कुर्की की कार्यवाही की अर्जी, 17 दिसम्बर को होगी अगली सुनवाई

लखनऊ2 मिनट पहले
अदालत ने अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी किया है। अब पुलिस आरोपी की सम्पत्ति कुर्क करने की कार्रवाई में जुटी हुइ है।
  • आईपीएस अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ जारी है गिरफ्तारी वारंट, पुलिस ने आरोपी के उपर इनाम भी घोषित कर दिया है

उत्तर प्रदेश में भ्रष्टाचार निवारण अधिनियम की विशेष अदालत ने पशुधन घोटाला मामले में आईपीएस अधिकारी अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ कुर्की की कार्यवाही के लिए नोटिस जारी करने की मांग वाली अर्जी पर 17 दिसम्बर की तारीख तय की है।

विशेष जज संदीप गुप्ता की अदालत में मामले की विवेचक व एसीपी गोमतीनगर, श्वेता श्रीवास्तव ने दो अलग अलग अर्जी दाखिल की। एक अर्जी के जरिए अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ सीआरपीसी की धारा 82 के तहत आदेश जारी करने जबकि दूसरी अर्जी में दिलबहार यादव का वायॅस सैम्पल लेने के लिए इजाजत देने की मांग की।

विशेष अदालत में इस दौरान अभियुक्त मोंटी गुर्जर व आशीष राय की जमानत अर्जी पर भी सुनवाई हुई। सरकारी वकील प्रभा वैश्य के मुताबिक विशेष अदालत ने जमानत अर्जी पर अपना आदेश सुरक्षित कर लिया है।

यह है मामला

दरअसल, 13 जून, 2020 को इस मामले की एफआईआर इंदौर के एक व्यापारी मंजीत सिंह भाटिया उर्फ रिंकू ने थाना हजरत गंज में दर्ज कराई थी। इस मामले में मोंटी गुर्जर, आशीष राय व उमेश मिश्रा समेत 13 अभियुक्तों को नामजद किया गया था। विवेचना में आईपीएस अधिकारी अरविंद सेन का नाम भी प्रकाश में आया। अरविंद सेन के खिलाफ गिरफ्तारी वारंट जारी है। अभियुक्तों पर कुटरचित दस्तोवजों व छद्म नाम से गेहूं, आटा, शक्कर व दाल आदि की सप्लाई का ठेका दिलवाने के नाम पर नौ करोड़ 72 लाख 12 हजार रुपए की ठगी करने का इल्जाम है।

