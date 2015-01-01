पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओवैसी-राजभर गठबंधन पर निशाना:योगी के मंत्री मोहसीन रजा ने कहा- देश को तोड़ने वाली व दंगा कराने वाली ताकतें एकजुट हो रही हैं

लखनऊ40 मिनट पहले
यूपी सरकार के अल्पसंख्यक मंत्री मोहसीन रजा ने कहा कि हमें ओवैसी के आने से कोई चिंता नहीं है, लेकिन अब यह साफ हो गया है कि देश को तोड़ने वाले, दंगा कराने वाले और तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति करने वाले लोग एक मंच पर आ रहे हैं। 
  • मोहसीन रजा ने तंज कसते हुए कहा कि दिल्ली के CM केजरीवाल और ओवैसी को चाहिए ये सभी एक साथ आ जाएं

ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी और सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के अध्यक्ष ओम प्रकाश राजभर की मुलाकात और उत्तर प्रदेश में एक साथ चुनाव लड़ने के ऐलान पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि हमें ओवैसी के आने से कोई चिंता नहीं है, लेकिन अब यह साफ हो गया है कि देश को तोड़ने वाले, दंगा कराने वाले और तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति करने वाले लोग एक मंच पर आ रहे हैं।

योगी सरकार ने मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने कहा कि यह ऐसा गठबंधन हो जो भारतीय एकता पर विश्वास नहीं करता है। ये लोग सिर्फ इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिम पर ही विश्वास रखते हैं। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी यूपी में चुनाव लड़ने आए हैं। इससे पहले अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि वह भी यूपी में चुनाव लड़ेंगे। इनको चाहिए ये सभी एक साथ आ जाएं।

धर्म के नाम पर राजनीति करने वालों को जनता जवाब देगी
मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने कहा कि इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन जिनका पार्टी का नाम है। जो धर्म के नाम पर राजनीति करते हैं। अब ऐसे लोगों के साथ अरविंद केजरीवाल, ओम प्रकाश राजभर और अखिलेश यादव भी जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि ये ऐसे लोग हैं जो देश तोड़ने वाली शक्तियों के साथ ही जाएंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार 'सब का साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' की बात करती है और देश की जानता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर और उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यानथ की नीतियों पर विश्वास कर रही है।

ओवैसी आज लखनऊ में ओम प्रकाश राजभर से मुलाकात की थी

दरअसल, ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुसलमीन (AIMIM) के अध्यक्ष असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बुधवार को लखनऊ पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने एक होटल में सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी (सुभासपा) अध्यक्ष और योगी सरकार के सहयोगी रहे ओम प्रकाश राजभर से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान ओवैसी ने कहा, ‘मैं नाम बदलने नहीं, दिलों को जीतने आया हूं।’ यह भाजपा पर तंज था। दरअसल, हैदराबाद नगर निगम चुनाव में भाजपा ने हैदराबाद का नाम भाग्य नगर करने का वादा किया था।

