  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Lucknow
  • Padma Awards Uttar Pradesh Latest News Updates । Athlete Sudha Singh Is Second Player From Up To Honored Arjuna Award And Padma Shri Award

'रायबरेली एक्सप्रेस' ने रचा इतिहास:एथलीट सुधा सिंह अर्जुन अवार्ड और पद्मश्री पुरस्कार पाने वाली UP की दूसरी खिलाड़ी; और किसे-किसे मिला यह सम्मान?

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
सुधा सिंह एथलीट क्षेत्र में रायबरेली एक्सप्रेस के नाम से विख्यात हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
सुधा सिंह एथलीट क्षेत्र में रायबरेली एक्सप्रेस के नाम से विख्यात हैं।
  • उत्तर प्रदेश की 10 हस्तियों को पद्मश्री व पद्म विभूषण सम्मान दिया गया
  • वाराणसी के डोमराजा व शिया धर्मगुरु कल्बे सादिक को मरणोपरांत मिला सम्मान

एथलेटिक्स में स्टीपलचेज में अपना परचम फहराने वाली उत्तर प्रदेश की एथलीट सुधा सिंह राज्य की दूसरी ऐसी खिलाड़ी हैं, जिन्हें अर्जुन पुरस्कार के साथ पद्मश्री पुरस्कार भी मिला है। एथलेटिक्स क्षेत्र में सुधा सिंह रायबरेली एक्सप्रेस के नाम से विख्यात हैं। सुधा से पहले साल 1963 में बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी स्वर्गीय मीना शाह को अर्जुन अवार्ड मिला था। इसके 14 साल बाद उन्हें पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया था। मीना शाह बलरामपुर की रहने वाली थीं।

पिता ने कहा- केंद्र सरकार ने हमें उपहार दिया

सोमवार की शाम गृह मंत्रालय ने जब पद्मश्री पुरस्कारों का ऐलान किया तो रायबरेलीवासियों का सिर गर्व से बुलंद हो गया। सुधा सिंह के पिता हरि नारायण सिंह ने कहा कि भारत सरकार द्वारा बेटी दिवस के एक दिन बाद ही दिए गए इस उपहार ने हम लोगों को गदगद कर दिया है। सुधा सिंह पश्चिमी रेलवे में अधिकारी हैं। उन्होंने एशियाई खेलों में गोल्ड व सिल्वर पदक जीतने के साथ दो ओलंपिक में देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है।

सुधा सिंह के नाम इतनी उपलब्धियां दर्ज

सुधा सिंह भोपाल और कोच्चि में 2008 सीनियर फेडरेशन कप, ओपेन नेशनल में स्वर्ण पदक, चीन में 2009 में एशियन ट्रैक एंड फील्ड में रजत पदक, ग्वांनझु में 2010 में एशियन गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक, जापान में 2011 में एशियन चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक, पुणे में 2013 एशियन चैंपियनशिप में रजत पदक, भुवनेश्वर में 2017 में एशियन एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक, जकार्ता 2018 एशियन गेम्स में रजत पदक हासिल कर चुकी हैं।

उत्तर प्रदेश की 10 हस्तियों को मिला पद्म सम्मान

अयोध्या में बाबरी मस्जिद के नीचे मंदिर की खोज करने वाले बृजवासी लाल को पद्म विभूषण, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पूर्व प्रधान सचिव नृपेंद मिश्रा व शिया धर्मगुरु कल्बे सादिक (मरणोपरांत) सहित यूपी की दो हस्तियों को पद्मभूषण और सात को पद्मश्री सम्मान से नवाजा गया। इनके अलावा पीएम मोदी के प्रस्तावक रहे वाराणसी के डोमराजा (मरणोपरांत) और एथलीट सुधा सिंह सहित अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों की सात हस्तियों को पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया गया। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने सम्मान पाने वाली सभी हस्तियों को बधाई दी। कहा, इन्होंने समाज व देशहित को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में उल्लेखनीय काम करते हुए समाज व देश को लाभ पहुंचाया है।

  • पद्मविभूषण: बीबी लाल को भारतीय पुरातत्व सर्वेक्षण (एएसआई) के पूर्व निदेशक रहे झांसी के बृजवासी लाल को पद्मविभूषण सम्मान से नवाजा गया है। हाल ही में बाबरी मस्जिद के नीचे मंदिर की खोज करने के कारण वह सुर्खियों में रहे थे। इससे पहले वर्ष 2000 में उन्हें पद्मभूषण से सम्मानित किया जा चुका है।
  • पद्म भूषण: नृपेंद मिश्रा को यूपी के देवरिया के मूल निवासी नृपेंद्र मिश्रा को पद्म भूषण पुरस्कार मिला है। 1967 बैच के रिटायर्ड आईएएस अधिकारी नृपेंद्र मिश्रा पीएम मोदी के प्रधान सचिव रह चुके हैं। वर्तमान में वह अयोध्या में बनने वाले श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण कमेटी के चेयरमैन हैं। यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कल्याण सिंह के निजी सचिव व पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह के प्रधान सचिव भी रह चुके हैं।
  • पद्मभूषण: कल्बे सादिक को शिया धर्मगुरु ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष रहे कल्बे सादिक को मरणोपरांत पद्मभूषण सम्मान से नवाजा गया। लखनऊ निवासी मौलाना सादिक गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब के पैरोकार थे। साथ ही वह लड़कियों व गरीब बच्चों को अनिवार्य शिक्षा के हिमायती थे।

सात हस्तियों को पद्मश्री

  • लिटरेटर एंड एजुकेशन- उषा यादव (कानपुर)
  • लिटरेटर एंड एजुकेशन- रामयत्न शुक्ला (वाराणसी)
  • स्पोर्ट्स- सुधा सिंह (रायबरेली)
  • कृषि क्षेत्र- चंद्रशेखर सिंह (वाराणसी)
  • मेडिसिन- अशोक कुमार साहू (कानपुर)
  • समाजसेवा- डोमराजा जगदीश चौधरी (मरणोपरांत)
  • कला- गुफान अहमद
