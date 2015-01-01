पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव:आज दिल्ली की रामलीला के मंचन के साथ शुरू होगा तीन दिवसीय दीपोत्सव, पुष्पक विमान से आएंगे मां सीता संग राम व लक्ष्मण भैया

अयोध्या12 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो राम की पैड़ी की है। यहीं दीपोत्सव का मुख्य कार्यक्रम होगा।
  • 13 नवंबर को राम की पैड़ी पर जलेंगे 5.51 लाख दिये, पर्यावरण के लिहाज से अधिक दीपक गोबर से बनाए गए
  • कोरोनावायरस के चलते इस बार आयोजन वर्चुअल होगा, सिर्फ आमंत्रित लोग ही आ सकेंगे कार्यक्रम में, 13 को सील रहेगी अयोध्या

प्रभु राम की नगरी अयोध्या में आज से तीन दिवसीय दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम का आगाज आज रामकथा पार्क में दिल्ली की रामलीला के मंचन से हो जाएगा। इसके लिए पूरी अयोध्या को दुल्हन जैसे सजाया गया है। 13 नवंबर को छोटी दिवाली के दिन राम की पैड़ी पर 5.51 लाख दिये जलाए जाएंगे, जो एक रिकॉर्ड होगा। वैसे तो योगी सरकार इस बार चौथी मर्तबा दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम मना रही है। लेकिन इस बार खासियत यह है कि भगवान राम के भक्त आस्था व विश्वास के साथ अपने प्रभु के दरबार में वर्चुअल तरीके हाजिरी लगा पाएंगे। यह क्षण ऐसा होगा कि आप स्वयं दीपोत्सव में शामिल हैं। सीएम योगी के साथ सेल्फी भी लेने की व्यवस्था।

13 नवंबर को सीएम योगी रामलला के दरबार में घी का दीपक जलाएंगे। इसके बाद बाद राम की पैड़ी पर दीपोत्सव का कार्यक्रम मनाया जाएगा। इस दौरान राज्य की गवर्नर आनंदीबेन पटेल भी मौजूद रहेंगी। पिछले साल चार लाख से अधिक दीपक जलाकर सरकार ने रिकार्ड बनाया था। इस बार यह रिकॉर्ड टूटेगा। रामकथा पार्क में प्रभु राम का राज्याभिषेक होगा। इस दौरान वे मां सीता व भाई लक्ष्मण के साथ पुष्पक विमान (हेलीकॉप्टर) से आएंगे।

अयोध्या-गोंडा रोड पर सजाया गया रेलवे का ब्रिज व बना तोरण द्वार।
दीपोत्सव में सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम, सीमाएं होंगी सील

खुफिया एजेंसियों ने दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम पर अयोध्या जिला प्रशासन को अलर्ट किया गया है। आतंकी खतरे को देखते हुए दीपोत्सव में सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध किए गए हैं। जिसको लेकर राम की पैड़ी की सुरक्षा का रिहर्सल मंगलवार को किया गया। ड्रोन कैमरे से सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की निगरानी भी की गई।

डीआईजी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि दीपोत्सव में सुरक्षा की प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। दीपोत्सव पीएसी, पैरामिलिट्री फोर्स, एटीएस कमांडो, खुफिया तंत्र की तैनाती के बीच होगा। सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर मुख्य कार्यक्रम के दिन 13 नवम्बर को अयोध्या जिले की सीमाएं सील रहेगी। कोविड 19 के प्रोटोकाल का पूरी तौर पर पालन होगा। निमंत्रण पत्र व पास होल्डर ही कार्यक्रम में प्रवेश पा सकेंगे। डीआईजी के मुताबिक दीपोत्सव के दौरान अयोध्या में आम जनजीवन सामान्य रहेगा। हाइवे पर वाहनों का डाइवर्जन होगा। शहर में भी 13 जगहों पर डाइवर्जन किया जाएगा। डिजिटल माध्यम से लोग घरों में दीपोत्सव का आनंद लें सकेंगे।

कल होगा दीपोत्सव का रिहर्सल
दीपोत्सव आज दिल्ली की राम लीला से शुरू हो जाएगा। इसी के भजन स्थल रामकथा पार्क पर तीन दिनों तक राम लीलाओं वे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों का प्रस्तुतीकरण चलता रहेगा। 12 नवंबर को ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के धार्मिक स्थलों पर लाइटिंग होगी। 13 नवंबर को दीपोत्सव का मुख्य कार्यक्रम होगा। कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल को देखते हुए दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क पहनना जरूरी कर दिया गया है। 13 नवंबर को छोटी दिवाली के दिन राम की पैड़ी पर 5,51,000 दिये जलेंगे। जिसका रिहर्सल एक दिन पहले ही कर लिया जाएगा।

शहर के प्रमुख मार्गों पर ऐसे 12 से अधिक तोरणद्वार बनाए गए हैं।
13 नवंबर को ही साकेत महाविद्यालय से राम कथा पार्क तक शोभायात्रा निकाली जाएंगी। जिसमें राम दरबार, राम सीता शबरी, राम विवाह से लेकर लंका दहन तक के प्रसंगों को 11 झांकियों में दर्शाया जाएगा। राम कथा पार्क में राज्याभिषेक होगा। जबकि राम की पैड़ी पर अलौकिक दीपोत्सव की छटा अलौकिक होगी। 14 नवंबर दिवाली के दिन भी अयोध्या लाइटिंग से जगमगाएगी। क्षेत्रीय पर्यटन अधिकारी आरपी यादव के मुताबिक अयोध्या की सड़कों व अयोध्या से गोंडा जोड़ने वाले पुलों पर बिजली की झालरों की सजावट की गई है जो आज से ही जगमगाएगी।

13 नवंबर के मुख्य दीपोत्सव कार्यक्रम के लिए 12 नवंबर को तैयारी पूरी कर ली जाएगी। राम की पैड़ी पर दीप जलाने के लिए आज 11 नवंबर व कल 12 नंबर को अवध विश्वविद्यालय के वालंटियर मार्किंग व दीयों को जलाने की तैयारी पूरी कर लेंगे।

ये है सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम

तारीखकार्यक्रम
11 नवंबरनोएडा-दिल्ली की टीम द्वारा रामलीला
12 नवंबरलखनऊ के ऐशबाग की रामलीला व हरिश्चंद्र तारामती के प्रसंग का मंचन
13 नवंबरछत्तीसगढ़ की रामलीला का मंचन, कविता पाठ व अन्य कार्यक्रम
