आस्था पर कोरोना का असर:रामनाम के जयघोष के साथ अयोध्या में 14 कोसी परिक्रमा जारी; बाहरी लोगों की एंट्री बैन, पिछले साल करीब 15 लाख श्रद्धालु आए थे

अयोध्या6 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो अयोध्या की है। सोमवार तड़के से ही यहां 14 कोसी परिक्रमा जारी है। जिसमें इस बार सिर्फ अयोध्या जिले के श्रद्धालुओं को ही शामिल होने की अनुमति है। ऐसा कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए किया गया है।
  • परिक्रमा में भीड़ रोकने के लिए हो रही बार्डर पर चेकिंग
  • कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करवाना प्रशासन के लिए बना चुनौती
  • 17 कोविड प्रोटोकॉल पाइंट्स पर हो रही श्रद्धालुओं की चेकिंग, सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

अक्षय नवमी पर्व पर धार्मिक नगरी अयोध्या में 14 कोसी परिक्रमा सोमवार सुबह 1:56 बजे से जारी है। राम नाम जप व जयघोष के साथ श्रद्धालुओं ने नंगे पांव परिक्रमा शुरू की है। 28 साल में यह पहला मौका जब श्रद्धालु बिना किसी बाधा के अपने प्रभु रामलला के दर्शन व उनकी परिक्रमा भी करेंगे। बता दें कि विवादित ढांचा ढहाए जाने के बाद रामलला की परिक्रमा पर रोक लगा दी गई थी।

हालांकि इस बार कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए सिर्फ अयोध्या वासियों को ही परिक्रमा करने की अनुमति है। बाहरी जिलों से आने वालों को अयोध्या में एंट्री नहीं है। इसका असर पर भी परिक्रमा पर देखने को मिल रहा है। पिछले सालों में जहां 14 कोस की परिक्रमा में 15 लाख के करीब श्रद्धालु शामिल होते थे, इस साल श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या 2 से 3 लाख के बीच आंकी जा रही है। श्रद्धालु कम संख्या में शामिल हो, इसको लेकर प्रशासन ने सभी थाना इलाकों व मठ मंदिरों में संत महंतों से बैठक कर घरों में ही अनुष्ठान कर लेने की अपील की है।

राम नाम के जयकारे के साथ परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु।
कोविड जांच के लिए लगी टीमें

डीएम एके झा ने बताया कि बाहरी भीड़ इस साल परिक्रमा में शामिल न होने पाए, इसके लिए जिले के सभी बार्डर पर बैरियर लगाकर चेकिंग की जा रही है। कोविड संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए परिक्रमा मार्ग पर 17 कोविड जांच व सहायता केंद्र बने हैं। जहां मास्क व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था की गई है। रैंडम थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग व कोविड लक्षण पाए जाने पर जांच की भी टीमें लगी हैं। 14 कोसी परिक्रमा 24 नवंबर को सुबह 2ः50 बजे समाप्त होगी। वहीं पंचकोसी परिक्रमा 25 नवंबर को सुबह 4ः11 से शुरू होकर 26 नवंबर को दोपहर बाद 5ः57 बजे तक चलेगी।

परिक्रमा में भारी संख्या महिलाएं भी शामिल हैं।
सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम

डीआईजी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि 14 कोसी परिक्रमा क्षेत्र को 5 जोन में बांटा गया है। जिसमें सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट व 5 जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, 9 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट, 2 सब सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट सहित 26 स्टेटिक मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती है। इसके साथ पुलिस के अधिकारी एवं फोर्स तैनात है। 10 आरक्षित मजिस्ट्रेट भी हैं। वहीं, सुरक्षा के दृष्टि से पंचकोसी परिक्रमा को 03 जोन में बांटकर इसमें सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट तैनात किया गया है।

परिक्रमा करने के लिए बच्चे भी अयोध्या पहुंचे।
30 नवंबर को कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान
बताया गया कि कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान मेला 30 नवंबर को सुबह सरयू स्नान से प्रारंभ होकर दिन भर चलेगा। इस अवसर पर सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर 3 सुपर जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, 6 जोनल मजिस्ट्रेट, 27 सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की तैनाती की गई है।

