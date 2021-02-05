पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अयोध्या की मस्जिद निर्माण में कोई अड़ंगा नहीं:HC में याचिका दायर करने वाली दोनों बहनों के दावों को प्रशासन ने नकारा; कहा- जमीन विवादित नहीं

अयोध्या3 मिनट पहले
यह अयोध्या में प्रस्तावित मस्जिद का डिजाइन है। इसे इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन ने जारी किया था। यह मस्जिद दो मंजिला बनाई जाएगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह अयोध्या में प्रस्तावित मस्जिद का डिजाइन है। इसे इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन ने जारी किया था। यह मस्जिद दो मंजिला बनाई जाएगी।
  • सुप्रीम कोर्ट के निर्देश पर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को सरकार ने धन्नीपुर गांव में दी थी 5 एकड़ जमीन
  • दिल्ली की रहने वाली दो बहनों पर जमीन पर ठोका था अपना दावा, हाईकोर्ट में दायर की है याचिका

धन्नीपुर गांव में मस्जिद निर्माण के लिए आवंटित 5 एकड़ जमीन पर अपना हक जताने वाली दिल्ली की दो बहनों के दावों को अयोध्या जिला प्रशासन ने नकार दिया है। शुक्रवार को बंदोबस्त अधिकारी चकबंदी राजेश कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि जिस विवाद का जिक्र कर दोनों बहनों ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ बेंच में केस दायर किया है, वह धन्नीपुर का न होकर शेरपुर जाफर गांव का है। सुनवाई के दिन सभी साक्ष्य कोर्ट में रखे जाएंगे।

बता दें कि राम जन्मभूमि-बाबरी मस्जिद विवाद में सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद अयोध्या में उत्तर प्रदेश सुन्नी सेंट्रल वक्फ बोर्ड को मस्जिद बनाने के लिए सोहावल ब्लॉक के धन्नीपुर गांव में 5 एकड़ जमीन सरकार द्वारा आवंटित की गई है। जिस पर 26 जनवरी को मस्जिद बनाने वाली इंडो इस्लामिक कल्चरल फाउंडेशन ने पौधरोपण व ध्वजारोहण कर निर्माण कार्य की शुरूआत की है।

अयोध्या में मस्जिद निर्माण में अड़ंगा:सरकार की दी हुई 29 में से 5 एकड़ जमीन पर दिल्ली की 2 बहनों का दावा, हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाई

8 फरवरी को सुनवाई प्रस्तावित

बंदोबस्त अधिकारी चकबंदी राजेश कुमार पांडेय ने कहा कि धन्नीपुर में आवंटित जमीन विवादित नहीं है। जिस विवाद का जिक्र दिल्ली की दो महिलाओं ने हाईकोर्ट में केस दायर कर किया है वह धन्नीपुर का न होकर शेरपुर जाफर गांव का है। पांडे ने कहा कि याचिका को लेकर साक्ष्य के दस्तावेज तैयार किए जा रहे हैं। जिसे कोर्ट में प्रस्तुत कर दिया जाएगा। आठ फरवरी को सुनवाई प्रस्तावित है।

यह जमीन सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को दी गई है।
यह जमीन सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड को दी गई है।

क्या है पूरा मामला
दरअसल, दिल्ली की रहने वाली रानी कपूर पंजाबी और रमा रानी पंजाबी ने बीते बुधवार को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट के लखनऊ बेंच में एक याचिका दायर की है। उनका कहना है कि बंटवारे के समय उनके माता-पिता पाकिस्तान के पंजाब से आए थे। वे फैजाबाद (अब अयोध्या) जनपद में ही बस गए। बाद में उन्हें नजूल विभाग में ऑक्शनिस्ट के पद पर नौकरी भी मिली। उनके पिता ज्ञान चंद्र पंजाबी को 1560 रुपए में पांच साल के लिए धन्नीपुर गांव में लगभग 28 एकड़ जमीन का पट्टा दिया गया।

मां के पक्ष में हो चुका फैसला
ज्ञान चंद्र के नाम से यह जमीन राजस्व रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हो गई। हालांकि, 1998 में SDM ने उनका नाम रिकॉर्ड से हटा दिया। दोनों बहनों का कहना है कि इसके खिलाफ उनकी मां ने लंबी कानूनी लड़ाई। बाद में एडीशनल कमिश्नर ने उनके पक्ष में फैसला सुनाया। हालांकि, इसके बाद चकबंदी के समय इस जमीन पर फिर विवाद हो गया। तब बंदोबस्त अधिकारी के सामने केस दायर किया गया। इस पर फैसला होना बाकी है। याचिकाकर्ता का कहना है कि सरकार ने इसी जमीन का पांच एकड़ हिस्सा सुन्नी बक्फ बोर्ड को दे दिया है।

