क्या है VHP का चंदा लेने का प्लान?:60 करोड़ लोगों के सहयोग से बनेगा अयोध्या में राम मंदिर; गांव से लेकर जिले स्तर पर कमेटियां बनाने पर जोर

अयोध्या27 मिनट पहले
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का प्रस्तावित मॉडल।
  • श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट ने राम मंदिर के लिए धन संग्रह की बनाई कार्ययोजना
  • 15 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी तक चलेगा धन संग्रह अभियान, देश के हर कोने में लोगों से किया जाएगा संपर्क

अयोध्या में राम जन्मभूमि पर भव्य रामलला मंदिर निर्माण जारी है। इसमें धन की कमी आड़े न आए, इसके लिए श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट 15 जनवरी से 27 फरवरी के बीच धन संग्रह अभियान चलाने जा रहा है। इन 44 दिनों में ट्रस्ट देश के हर कोने में रहने वाले 60 करोड़ लोगों से संपर्क साधेगा। इसके लिए ट्रस्ट ने VHP (विश्व हिंदू परिषद) और अन्य फ्रंटल संगठनों को जोड़ रहा है। मुख्य भूमिका में VHP है। लेकिन धन संग्रह में फ्रॉड न होने पाए और पारदर्शिता बनी रहे, इसको लेकर ट्रस्ट चिंतित है। इसलिए गांव स्तर से लेकर नगर और ब्लॉक स्तर पर समितियां बनाई जा रही हैं।

धन संग्रह की पूरी जानकारी होगी ऑनलाइन

VHP ने धन संग्रह अभियान का मेगा प्लान तैयार किया है। मंगलवार को दिल्ली में ट्रस्ट महासचिव चंपत राय ने साफ किया कि कारपोरेट सामाजिक दायित्व (CSR) फंड का इस्तेमाल मंदिर निर्माण में नहीं होगा। यदि इसके तहत धन मिला तो उसका इस्तेमाल संग्रहालय, पुस्तकालय में होगा। लेकिन मंदिर निर्माण में कतई नहीं होगा। वहीं, FCRA (फॉरेन कंट्रीब्यूशन रेग्युलेशन एक्ट) नहीं होने के कारण विदेशी फंड भी नहीं लिया जाएगा।

इसमें अब संगठन से जुड़े लोगों को जिम्मेदारी सौंपी जा रही है। हर जिले में जिला, नगर, ब्‍लॉक से लेकर गांव पंचायतों तक 'राम मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण समितियां' गठित की जा रही हैं। दान राशि का पूरा विवरण मंदिर ट्रस्ट ऑनलाइन अपडेट भी करेगा। धन संग्रह में कोई फ्राड न होने पाए, इसको लेकर सतर्कता बरत रहा है। 10, 100 रुपए व 1 हजार रुपए के कूपन छप कर तैयार हैं, जो धन संग्रह समितियों के प्रमुखों को 15 जनवरी तक वितरित कर दिए जाएंगे। अयोध्या में समिति के महानगर प्रभारी धीरेश्‍वर वर्मा ने बताया कि बैठकें चल रही हैं। पूरी योजना को अंतिम रूप जल्द दे दिया जाएगा। यह समितियां जिले से लेकर गांव स्‍तर तक गठित की जा रही हैं।

10 हजार कार्यकर्ता जिले में लगेंगे

बताया गया कि संध परिवार के करीब 10 हजार कार्यकर्ताओं को इस अभियान में जोड़ा जा रहा है। BJP के क्षेत्रीय मंत्री कमलेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि इस अभियान में आज की युवा पीढ़ी को राम मंदिर आंदोलन की गाथा की जानकारी देने के लिए बुकलेट व अन्य साहित्य के साथ राम मंदिर के मॉडल का चित्र भी सौंपा जाएगा। इसी के साथ समर्पित कार्यकर्ताओं का जन संग्रह का काम भी पूरा होगा।

ऐसा बना है सांगठनिक खाका

अयोध्या जिले में जिले व महानगर के अलावा संगठन स्‍तर पर 15 नगरों, 89 बस्तियों, 11 ब्लॉकों व 800 गांव पंचायतों के स्‍तर पर 21 से लेकर 11 सदस्‍यों की धन संग्रह समितियां गठित की गई हैं। जिनके प्रमुखों के साथ दो अन्‍य सदस्‍य साथ जाकर परिवारों से सहयोग राशि कूपनों अथवा 1 हजार से बड़ी राशि को चेक हासिल करेगें। जिसे कार्यालय में रोजाना जमा करना होगा। जिले के लिए अमानीगंज कालोनी में विद्याभारती के कार्यालय केशव धाम में इसका दफ्तर भी खोला जा रहा है। जिले में 30 लाख परिवारों से संपर्क साधने का लक्ष्‍य रखा गया है।

