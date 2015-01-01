पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेल्थ अपडेट:राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की सेहत में 5वें दिन सुधार; मेदांता अस्पताल में चल रहा इलाज

लखनऊ22 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की है। उनका इलाज बीते 9 नवंबर से मेदांता अस्पताल में चल रहा है।
  • सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर कराया गया था भर्ती, बीते दिनों सीएम ने खुद अस्पताल पहुंचकर ली थी सेहत की जानकारी

श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास की सेहत में सुधार हो रहा है। बीते 9 नवंबर को सांस लेने में तकलीफ व लो ब्लड प्रेशर की समस्या के चलते उन्हें अयोध्या से लखनऊ के मेदांता अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, शनिवार सुबह उनकी स्थिति में कुछ सुधार हुआ है। स्थिति संतोषजनक एवं नियंत्रण में है।

पांच दिन बाद हालत में आया सुधार
ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास को सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया था। 24 घंटे बाद जब उनको सांस लेने की दिक्कत में सुधार नहीं हो पाया तो उन्हें क्रिटिकल कंडीशन में आईसीयू में रखा गया। जहां पर इलाज के बाद पांचवें दिन आज शनिवार को उनकी सेहत में सुधार देखा गया। महंत नृत्य गोपालदास ने सभी को दीपावली के अवसर पर बधाई, शुभकामनाओं का वीडियो भी जारी किया है।

सीएम योगी, डिप्टी सीएम समेत कई नेताओं ने स्वास्थ्य हाल जाना
महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास के स्वास्थ की जानकारी लेने के लिए सबसे पहले सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ 10 नवंबर को मेदांता पहुंचे थे। उसके दूसरे दिन डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य मेदांता हॉस्पिटल भी पहुंचे थे। मेदांता के डायरेक्टर डॉ राकेश कपूर ने बताया कि विशेष डॉक्टरों की टीम के द्वारा महंत नृत्य गोपाल दास जी का इलाज कराया जा रहा है। हमारे द्वारा स्वयं मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। अभी उनकी सेहत में पहले से सुधार हुआ है।

