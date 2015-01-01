पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:14 कोसी परिक्रमा से पहले राजस्थान से आए गुर्जर समाज के 600 श्रद्धालु, अयोध्या धाम की दंडवती परिक्रमा की

अयोध्या44 मिनट पहले
यह फोटो अयोध्या की है। सड़क पर लेटकर परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु। इस परिक्रमा को दंडवती परिक्रमा कहा जाता है।
  • 23 नवंबर को अयोध्या में होगी 14 कोसी व पांच कोसी परिक्रमा
  • इस बार प्रशासन ने बाहरी लोगों के अयोध्या प्रवेश पर लगाई है पाबंदी

कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण से बचाव के सारे उपायों के साथ धार्मिक नगरी अयोध्या में 23 नवंबर से 14 कोसी व 5 कोसी परिक्रमा शुरू होगी। इस दौरान प्रशासन ने बाहरी लोगों के अयोध्या आने पर रोक लगा रखी है। लेकिन उससे पहले ही बुधवार को राजस्थान से पहुंचे 600 श्रद्धालुओं के जत्थे ने पांच कोसी दंडवती परिक्रमा की। इन लोगों ने परिक्रमा मार्ग पर दंडवत होकर पांच कोसी परिक्रमा पूरी की। दंडवती परिक्रमा में जमीन पर लेटकर (दंडवत) परिक्रमा की जाती है।

परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु।
परिक्रमा करते श्रद्धालु।

रामलला का मंदिर बन रहा, यह हमारे लिए गौरव की बात

परिक्रमा कर रहे अमर सिंह ने बताया कि आखिर भारतीय गुर्जर समाज के तत्वावधान में और गोवर्धन राधा केंद्र मार्ग पर गुर्जर समाज के आश्रम के महाराज भजनदास के नेतृत्व में जत्था यहां पहुंचा है। इसके पहले भजनदास ने अपने अनुयाइयों के साथ बरसाना गोवर्धन, वृंदावन आदि की परिक्रमा कर चुके हैं। इस साल प्रभु राम के भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण शुरू हो गया है। इसी खुशी में हम लोग राम लला के दर्शन व अयोध्या नगरी की परिक्रमा का संकल्प लेकर यहां पहुंचे हैं।

दंडवत परिक्रमा में शामिल नेत राम का कहना है कि वे राम मंदिर के निर्माण के साथ देश में शांति व तरक्की की ईश्वर से कामना करते हैं। इसी भावना के साथ परिक्रमा करने आए हैं। प्रभु राम का भव्य मंदिर का निर्माण हमारे लिए हर्ष के साथ गौरव की बात है। इस जत्थे में 300 पुरुष 300 महिलाएं शामिल हैं। भरतपुर, वृंदावन के श्रद्धालु भी शामिल हैं।

अयोध्या में परिक्रमा इस दिन
अयोध्या की 14 कोसी परिक्रमा का मुहूर्त 23 नवंबर को है। 22 नवंबर की शाम से ही अयोध्या की सीमाएं सील हो जाएगी। अयोध्या के लोग ही इस परिक्रमा में शामिल हो सकेंगे। जबकि बाहरी श्रद्धालु इस साल परिक्रमा नहीं कर सकेंगे। कार्तिक पूर्णिमा स्नान को लेकर कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल के तहत जिला प्रशासन प्रतिबंध लगा रहा है।

