पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कीटों से सीखिए वफादारी:शाहजहांपुर में पराली से भड़की आग में रानी मक्खी झुलसकर मरी तो लाखों सैनिक मधुमक्खियों ने दी जान, किसान को दो लाख का नुकसान

शाहजहांपुर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो शाहजहांपुर की है। अग्निकांड में झुलसकर मरीं मधुमक्खियां।
  • विशेषज्ञ ने कहा- रानी मक्खी को छोड़कर नहीं जाती मधुमक्खियां
  • किसान ने लोन लेकर शुरू किया था व्यापार, पुलिस ने पराली जलाने वाले पर दर्ज किया केस

मधुमक्खियों के छत्ते में 100 नर मक्खियों पर एक रानी मक्खी होती, यह बातें हम सभी बचपन से सुनते आ रहे हैं। रानी मक्खी के इशारे पर ही अन्य मक्खियां काम करती हैं, यदि रानी मक्खी के जीवन पर कोई संकट आए तो उनकी सुरक्षा में तैनात मक्खियां अपनी जान भी दे देती हैं। कुछ ऐसा ही मामला शाहजहांपुर में सामने आया है। यहां एक किसान द्वारा जलाए गए पराली से मधुमक्खियों के बॉक्स में आग लग गई। अमूमन धुआं उठने पर मक्खियां उस जगह से पलायन कर जाती हैं लेकिन अग्निकांड में रानी मक्खी की झुलसकर मौत हो गई। वहीं, रानी मक्खी को बचाने में लाखों मधुमक्खियों ने अपनी जान दे दी।

फिलहाल मधुमक्खी पालक को करीब दो लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है। उसकी तहरीर के आधार पर पुलिस ने एनसीआर दर्ज कर ली है। वहीं विशेषज्ञ वैज्ञानिक ने बताया कि, रानी मधुमक्खी को किसी भी कीमत उनकी सैनिक मधुमक्खियां छोड़कर नही जाती हैं। रानी की सुरक्षा थ्री लेयर सिक्योरिटी की होती है।

पराली से भड़की आग में मधुमक्खियों के बॉक्स जले।
पराली से भड़की आग में मधुमक्खियों के बॉक्स जले।

यह है पूरा मामला

थाना कांट क्षेत्र के बमरौली गांव निवासी धर्मेंद्र ने मधुमक्खी पालन का कारोबार किया था। उन्होंने दो लाख रुपए लोन लेकर 142 मधुमक्खियों के बाक्स लगाए थे। लेकिन 3 दिन पहले गांव के रहने वाले किसान ने रात में पराली जलाई। पराली की आग पड़ोस के दूसरे खेत तक पहुंची और 44 मधुमक्खियों के बाक्स आग की चपेट में आ गए। जिसमें 44 बाक्स में रखी रानी मक्खियों समेत लाखों मधुमक्खियों की जलकर मौत हो गईं। मधुमक्खी पालक ने थाने में तहरीर दी। 3 दिन बाद पुलिस ने पराली जलाने वाले किसान के खिलाफ महज एनसीआर दर्ज की है। एसएसआई ब्रजपाल सिंह ने बताया कि, मधुमक्खियों की जलकर मौत हुई है। तहरीर के आधार पर कार्रवाई की गई है।

क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ?

मधुमक्खी विशेषज्ञ और वैज्ञानिक एसके वर्मा ने बताया कि, एक बाक्स में एक रानी मधुमक्खी होती है। रानी की सुरक्षा के लिए थ्री लेयर की सिक्योरिटी खुद मधुमक्खियां करती हैं। लाखों मधुमक्खी बाक्स के अंदर रहती है, जो किसी भी हाल में रानी को छोड़कर नहीं जाती है। लाखों मधुमक्खियां 10 से 12 किलोमीटर के दायरे से शहद लाने का काम करती हैं। अगर रानी मधुमक्खी पर कोई हमला करें या ऐसी स्थिति बन जाती है तो सिक्योरिटी में तैनात मधुमक्खी भी जान दे देती है। रानी मधुमक्खी ही अन्य मधुमक्खियों को निर्देशित करती है। इतना ही नहीं, अगर मधुमक्खियों के बाक्स को एक जगह से दूसरी जगह ले जाया जाता है तो ये काम खासतौर पर रात में ही किया जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें