प्रियंका गांधी को कृष्णानंद राय की पत्नी की भावुक चिट्ठी:भाजपा विधायक अलका राय ने पूछा- मुख्तार अंसारी जैसे दुर्दांत अपराधी को क्यों बचा रही हैं?

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा विधायक अलका राय।
  • विधायक अलका राय ने मुख्तार अंसारी को सजा दिलाने में मदद करने की मांग की
  • अंसारी पर अलका के पति कृष्णानंद की हत्या करने का आरोप

उत्तर प्रदेश में गाजीपुर की मोहम्मदाबाद सीट से भाजपा विधायक अलका राय ने कांग्रेस राष्ट्रीय महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को एक भावुक चिट्ठी लिखी है। उन्होंने प्रियंका गांधी से पूछा है कि मुख्तार अंसारी जैसे दुर्दांत को क्यों पंजाब सरकार बचा रही है? उत्तर प्रदेश की तमाम अदालतों में मुख्तार अंसारी को तलब किया जा रहा है, लेकिन पंजाब सरकार उसे भेजने को तैयार नहीं है। विधायक ने प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा से मांग की है कि मुख्तार अंसारी को सजा दिलाने में मदद करें।

दरअसल, अलका राय के पति पूर्व विधायक कृष्णानंद राय की हत्या कर दी गई थी। हत्या करने का आरोप मुख्तार अंसारी पर है। हालांकि इस मामले में कोर्ट से मुख्तार अंसारी बरी हो चुके हैं।

पति कृष्णानंद को श्रद्धांजलि देतीं अलका राय।
पति कृष्णानंद को श्रद्धांजलि देतीं अलका राय।

पंजाब सरकार खुलेआम संरक्षण दे रही, यह बेहद शर्मनाक है
विधायक अलका राय ने पत्र में लिखा है कि 'मेरा नाम अलका राय है, मैं विधवा हूं और विगत 14 वर्षों से मैं अपने पति व लोकप्रिय विधायक रहे स्वर्गीय कृष्णानंद राय की नृशंस हत्या के विरुद्ध इंसाफ की लड़ाई लड़ रही हूं। उस जुल्मी के खिलाफ जिसे आज आपकी पार्टी और पंजाब सरकार आज खुला संरक्षण दे रही है। उत्तर प्रदेश के तमाम अदालतों में मुख्तार अंसारी को तलब कर किया जा रहा है, परंतु पंजाब सरकार उसे उत्तर प्रदेश भेजने को तैयार नहीं। हर बार कोई न कोई बहाना बताकर मुझे और मुझ जैसे सैकड़ों लोगों को इंसाफ से वंचित किया जा रहा है।

यह बेहद ही शर्मनाक है कि आपकी राजनीतिक पार्टी और उनके नेतृत्व की सरकार इतनी निर्दयता के साथ मुख्तार अंसारी जैसे दुर्दांत अपराधी के साथ खुलकर खड़ी है। कोई भी हो यह स्वीकार नहीं करेगा। सब कुछ आपकी और राहुल जी की जानकारी के बगैर हो रहा है। मुख्तार अंसारी पेशेवर अपराधी है। उसमें तमाम निर्दोषों की बेरहमी से हत्या की है, अनेक माताओं बहनों उसने सुहाग छीना है तो तमाम बच्चों के सिर पर उसके पिता का साया छीना है। प्रत्येक पीड़िता को उसकी प्रतीक्षा है जब मुख्तार जैसे दुर्दांत अपराधी को उसके किए की कड़ी सजा मिलेगी।

पंजाब के मेडिकल बोर्ड ने तीन महीने का बेड रेस्ट लिख दिया था
अलका राय ने पत्र में यह भी लिखा है कि, 'प्रत्येक पीड़ित को उस क्षण की प्रतीक्षा है कि जब मुख्तार जैसे दुर्दांत अपराधी को उसके किए की से कड़ी सजा मिलेगी। इंसाफ की आस में हमारा हर दिन हर रात तिल तिल कर गुजर रहा है। आप खुद भी एक महिला हैं, ऐसे में मेरा आपसे विनम्रता से सवाल है कि आप ऐसा क्यों कर रही हैं। क्या आपको हम जैसे अबलाओं का दर्द नहीं दिख रहा है। मेरी खुद की कहानी इस बात का प्रमाण है कैसे कानून का मजाक उड़ा कर मुख्तार वर्षों से सुरक्षित बचा हुआ है। यह बेहद खेद जनक भी है कि आप और आपकी पार्टी मुख्तार जैसी घिनौनी अपराधियों के साथ खुलकर खड़ी है।

मीडिया के माध्यम से मुझे पता चला है कि उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस की गाड़ियां मुख्तार अंसारी को लेने गई तब पंजाब सरकार ने उसे बचाने के लिए तीन महीने का बेड रेस्ट दे दिया। मेरे जैसे सैकड़ों लोग इस बात से हताश हैं जिन्हें आज भी इंसाफ का इंतजार है। आज संपूर्ण उत्तर प्रदेश की जनता में के मन में कौतूहल है कि मुख्तार को लेकर उठ रहे तमाम सवालों पर आखिर प्रियंका और राहुल गांधी क्यों खामोश हैं। आखिर वोट बैंक की मजबूरी में आप क्यों एक कुख्यात अपराधी को बचाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। मुझे आप के जवाब का इंतजार रहेगा। मुझे विश्वास है कि यदि आपके मन में थोड़ी भी संवेदना होगी तो आप न सिर्फ मेरा पत्र का जवाब देंगे बल्कि मुख्तार को सजा दिलाने में मदद करेंगी।

विधायक का पत्र।
विधायक का पत्र।
