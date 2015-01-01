पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बॉलीवुड:27 नवंबर को सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे रही कॉमेडी-हॉरर फिल्म आह्वान; लीड भूमिका में देवव्रत सिंह फिर अपना जलवा बिखेरेंगे

  • देवव्रत ने इससे पहले 9 O’Clock और शूद्र में अपने दमदार अभिनय का लोहा मनवाया था
  • लेखक और निर्देशक अमृत राज ठाकुर ने कहा- मनोरंजन के साथ समाज को नया संदेश भी मिलेगा

हिंदी कॉमेडी-हॉरर फिल्म आह्वान 27 नवंबर को सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक दे रही है। इस फिल्म के लेखक और निर्देशक अमृत राज ठाकुर हैं। जिनकी पिछली फिल्म 9 O’Clock 2017 में रिलीज हुई थी, जिसे सिनेमा प्रेमियों ने खूब पसंद किया था। साथ ही समीक्षकों ने जमकर सराहा था। आह्वान में मुख्य भूमिका में उत्तर प्रदेश में गोंडा की अवधी माटी में पले-बढ़े एक्टर देवव्रत सिंह एक बार फिर अपना जलवा बिखेरते नजर आएंगे।9 O’Clock फिल्म में भी देवव्रत लीड रोल में थे। फिल्म आह्वान में देवव्रत सिंह एक नए तेवर में उमदा अभिनय के साथ लोगो को हंसाने के लिए आ रहे हैं।

रूढ़वादी परंपरा को तोड़ते हुए नया तर्क रखती है फिल्म की कहानी

देवव्रत सिंह ने बताया कि इस नई फिल्म की कहानी जहां एक तरफ सामाजिक पृष्ठभूमि पर ताना बाना रचती हुई और अंत में बुराई पर अच्छाई का जीत दर्शाती है वहीं दूसरी तरफ दर्शकों को एक नए विषय का रसास्वादन कराती है। इसमें रूढ़िवादी परंपरा को तोड़ते हुए नया तर्क खड़ा किया गया है।

9 O'Clock में देवव्रत सिंह के अभिनय की प्रशंसा भारत की सर्वश्रेष्ठ फिल्म ट्रेड मैगजीन कंप्लीट सिनेमा ने अपने रिव्यू में की थी, वहीं वे शुद्र में लाला के किरदार से लोगों के दिलों में जगह बनाने में कामयाब रहे। हिंदी फीचर फिल्म आह्वान के लेखक व निर्देशक अमृत राज ठाकुर से वार्ता हुई तो उनका कहना है कि आर्ट समाज का आईना है। हम सभी लोगों का प्रयास है कि दर्शकों को मनोरंजन के साथ -साथ एक संदेश भी मिले। इस संदेश को प्रसारित करने के लिए आह्वान 27 नवम्बर 2020 को सिनेमा घरों में दस्तक दे रही है।

दीपक और कुंदन ने अपना संगीत दिया

इस फिल्म को दीपक और कुंदन ने संगीत से सजाया है। छायांकन नरेंद्र पटेल का है। बैकग्राउंड स्कोर राजीव मुखर्जी, वहीं एडिटिंग राजेश लाल और अवधेश प्रताप वर्मा ने किया है। इस फिल्म में देवव्रत सिंह के अलावा अमित रंजन, मुस्कान सिन्हा, सुकृति, नैना, मनीषा, आर्या, दीपक, दानिश, कृष्णा और अतिथि भूमिका में अमृत राज ठाकुर शिरकत करते नजर आएंगे।

