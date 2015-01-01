पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट अनिवार्य:फरवरी 2021 से बिना HSNP वाले वाहनों के नहीं होंगे रजिस्ट्रेशन, प्रदूषण की जांच कराना भी दोगुना महंगा हुआ

लखनऊएक मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिन लोगों ने एक अप्रैल 2019 (31 मार्च 2019 तक पंजीकृत) से पहले गैर व्यावसायिक वाहन (कार, बाइक, स्कूटर आदि) खरीदा है वे हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट (HSNP) 28 फरवरी 2021 तक लगवा सकते हैं।
  • प्रदूषण जांच के लिए मार्च 2021 से पहले तक मोबाइल प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत की जाएगी

उत्तर प्रदेश में मार्च 2021 से बिना हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट (HSNP) वाले वाहनों के रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं होंगे। ऐसे में जिन लोगों ने एक अप्रैल 2019 (31 मार्च 2019 तक पंजीकृत) से पहले गैर व्यावसायिक वाहन (कार, बाइक, स्कूटर आदि) खरीदा है, और हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट नहीं लिया है तो वे 28 फरवरी 2021 तक लगवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए वेबसाइट पर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा। वेबसाइट पर वाहन मालिक सुविधानुसार डीलर चुनकर रसीद प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। रसीद दिखाकर वह अपना काम आरटीओ ऑफिस में करवा सकते हैं।

वहीं प्रदेश में सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के लिए 2 गुना प्रदूषण जांच शुल्क देना होगा। नई व्यवस्था एक जनवरी से लागू होगी। महंगाई के इस दौर में वाहन स्वामियों पर अब एक और बोझ बढ़ जाएगा। वहीं प्रदूषण जांच के लिए वाहन स्वामियों को न भटकना पड़े इसके लिए मोबाइल प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत की जाएगी।

इन वेबसाइट पर कर सकते हैं रजिस्ट्रेशन

परिवहन विभाग के अनुसार, बिना हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट लगवाए संभागीय परिवहन कार्यालय आरटीओ से कोई काम नहीं होंगे। रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने के लिए वाहन मालिकों को Bookmyhsrp.com और makemyhsrp.com पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन करना होगा। साइट पर वाहन मालिक सुविधा अनुसार डीलर के शोरूम का चयन का नंबर प्लेट लगवाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर सकते हैं। आवेदन करने के बाद इसकी रसीद जरूर लेकर अपना काम आरटीओ ऑफिस में करवा सकते हैं। नम्बर प्लेट बनने के बाद बाद में डीलर के यहां लगवा सकते हैं। फिलहाल रजिस्ट्रेशन की बढ़ती मांग की वजह से लखनऊ में शोरूम में 7 से 10 दिनों की वेटिंग चल रही है। इसकी वजह वजह धीमा सर्वर और आवेदनों की बढ़ती संख्या बताया जा रहा है।

प्रदेश में वाहन प्रदूषण जांच कराना होगा मंहगा
महंगाई के इस दौर में वाहन स्वामियों पर अब एक और बोझ बढ़ेगा। दुपहिया वाहन से लेकर सभी प्रकार के वाहनों के प्रदूषण जांच शुल्क को बढ़ा दिया गया है। प्रदेश भर में करीब वालों की संख्या 3 करोड़ है। इसमें BS-2 या 3 श्रेणी के वाहनों को हर 6 महीने में प्रदूषण जांच कराना पड़ता है, जबकि BS4 व 6 श्रेणी वालों को जांच एक साल की होती है। नए साल से पेट्रोल दो पहिया वाहन के लिए 30 की जगह 50 रुपए व तीन पहिया वाहन पेट्रोल सीएनजी एलपीजी को 40 की जगह 70 रुपए और चार पहिया वाहनों पेट्रोल सीएनजी एलपीजी को भी 70 रुपए देना होगा जबकि डीजल वाहन के लिए 100 रुपए देना होगा।

हर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत खोले जाएंगे प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र
परिवहन आयुक्त धीरज साहू ने बताया कि राजधानी क्षेत्र में आने वाले प्रदेश के जिलों में अब तक लगभग 448 प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र हैं। पूरे प्रदेश में 1605 केंद्र खोले जा चुके हैं। परिवहन विभाग ने प्रदेश भर के हर थाना क्षेत्र के प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र स्थापित करने का मार्च 2021 तक रखा है। जिस प्रकार से प्रदेश में वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ रही है, उसी तरह प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र की संख्या बढ़ाने की तैयारी है। परिवहन आयुक्त (राजस्व) एके पांडे ने बताया कि प्रदूषण जांच के लिए वाहन स्वामियों को न भटकना पड़े, इसके लिए मोबाइल प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र की शुरुआत की जाएगी। कोई व्यक्ति या ट्रस्ट प्रदूषण जांच केंद्र खोलने का लाइसेंस ले सकता है।

क्या है हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट

हाई सिक्योरिटी नंबर प्लेट एल्यूमीनियम से बनी होती है। इसमें एक क्रोमियम आधारित होलोग्राम है। प्लेट में एक अशोक चक्र बना होता है। यह प्लेट के बाएं कोने पर नीले रंग से बना होगा। प्लेट में 10 अंकों का पिन भी होगा। पिन निचले आएं कोने पर प्रिंट होगा। यह सभी नए और मौजूदा वाहनों के लिए सरकार ने अनिवार्य कर दिया है। चोरी की स्थिति में, प्लेट वाहनों को ट्रैक करने में मदद कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिन में जिस राजबाड़ा पर भीड़ लगी थी, रात 10 बजे के बाद वहां सन्नाटा था - इंदौर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें