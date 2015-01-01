पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ में छठ:गोमती तट पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल, ठेकुआ सजाकर व्रती महिलाओं ने अस्ताचल सूर्य को पहला अर्घ्य दिया

यह फोटो लखनऊ में लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान में गोमती नदी किनारे बने घाट की है। यहां व्रती महिलाओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया।
  • छठ पूजा को लेकर पुलिस व जिला प्रशासन, नगर निगम के साथ मुस्तैद नजर आया
  • कोरोना को लेकर गोमती तट पर डटी रही स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम
  • शुक्रवार सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पूरा होगा छठ व्रत

छठ महापर्व पर शुक्रवार को लखनऊ में गोमती नदी किनारे लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान स्थित घाट पर आस्था के साथ व्रती महिलाओं ने अस्ताचल भगवान भास्कर को पहला अर्घ्य दिया। चार दिवसीय इस व्रत का आज तीसरा दिन था। हालांकि इस बार कोरोनावायरस संक्रमण के डर व जागरुकता से अधिकतर लोगों ने घरों व कॉलोनी में ही पूजन का आयोजन किया गया। व्रती महिलाएं अब 21 नवंबर यानी शुक्रवार सुबह उदयाचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद ही व्रत खोलेंगी। गोमती तट पर छठ पूजा के महापर्व को देखते हुए पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन के साथ नगर निगम मुस्तैद दिखा। लखनऊ कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर घाट पर मौजूद रहे।

लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान में बने छठ घाट पर नदी में खड़ी महिलाएं।
लक्ष्मण मेला मैदान में बने छठ घाट पर नदी में खड़ी महिलाएं।

गोमती तट पर गाया छठ मैया के गीत

गोमती तट पर महिलाओं ने छठ मैया के गीत ‘पहिले-पहिल हम कईनी हे छठी मइया बरत तोहार, करिहा क्षमा हे छठी मइया भूल-चूक हमार’ व ‘गोड़े-मूड़े तनबो चदरिया, फल मंडी जइबो जरूर, सांझे बेरा देबो अरघिया, भोरे मांगब अशीष’ आदि गीत गाए। चार दिवसीय छठ महापर्व की शुरुआत बुधवार 18 नवंबर को नहाय खाय के साथ हुई थी। इस दिन व्रती महिलाएं रसोई की सफाई करती हैं। दिनभर व्रत रखने के बाद शाम को लौकी की सब्जी व गाय के देसी घी के साथ रोटी का सेवन करती हैं। वहीं 19 नवंबर को खरना व छोटी छठ मनाया। इस दिन ठेकुआ बनाने के साथ पूजन की पूरी तैयारी की जाती है, जबकि शाम को साठी के चावल व गुड़ की बनी खीर रसियाव के सेवन के बाद 36 घंटे का कठिन निर्जला व्रत की शुरुआत होती है।

गोमती तट पर दिखा मेले जैसा नजारा।
गोमती तट पर दिखा मेले जैसा नजारा।

21 को व्रत का पारण
इसके बाद 20 नवंबर को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य के साथ मुख्य पर्व की शुरुआत हुई। आज के दिन व्रती महिलाएं गोमती नदी व तालाब जाकर पानी में खड़ी होकर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य दिया, जिसके बाद व्रती महिलाएं घर चली गईं। वहीं घाट पर बने छठ मइया के प्रतीक सुशोभिता के पास बैठकर पूजन किया। जहां 6, 12 व 24 दीप जलाए, जबकि 21 नवंबर को उदीयमान सूर्य को अ‌र्घ्य देने के बाद प्रसाद वितरण के साथ ही व्रत का पारण करेंगी।

दंडवत होकर छठी मैया को मनाया।
दंडवत होकर छठी मैया को मनाया।

महिलाएं भरती हैं कोसी
छठ व्रती महिला व पुरुष माटी की कोसी के रूप में षष्ठी देवी की पूजा अर्चना करते हैं। व्रती शाम को पहले अ‌र्घ्य अर्पण के बाद जब घाट से वापस घर को आते हैं तो आंगन में रंगोली बना माटी के हाथीनुमा कोसी की पूजा अर्चना करते हैं, जिसके ऊपर ईख का चनना बनाकर पूजा की जाती है, जिसे महिलाएं कोसी भरना भी कहती हैं।

गोमती तट पर स्थित लक्ष्मण घाट पर तैनात कोविड-19 टीम।
गोमती तट पर स्थित लक्ष्मण घाट पर तैनात कोविड-19 टीम।
वीडियोऔर देखेंघाटों पर उमड़ी भीड़, सूप में फल-ठेकुआ सजाकर श्रद्धालुओं ने डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

