योगी सरकार का फैसला:UP में 23 नवंबर से खुलेंगी यूनिवर्सिटी व कॉलेज; 8वीं तक के स्कूल खोलने के लिए भी गाइडलाइन तैयार

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
कोरोना वायरस महामारी के चलते मार्च माह से राज्य में यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज बंद हैं। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की अपर मुख्य सचिव मोनिका गर्ग ने सभी जिला मजिस्ट्रेट और विश्वविद्यालयों के रजिस्ट्रार को निर्देश भेजा है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की अपर मुख्य सचिव मोनिका गर्ग ने सभी जिला मजिस्ट्रेट और विश्वविद्यालयों के रजिस्ट्रार को निर्देश भेजा

उत्तर प्रदेश में 8 महीनों से बंद यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज 23 नवंबर से फिर से खुल जाएंगे। 50 फीसदी छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ यूपी सरकार ने मंगलवार को यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज खोले जाने को लेकर गाइडलाइन जारी की है। कोरोना वायरस महामारी के चलते मार्च से राज्य में यूनिवर्सिटी और कॉलेज बंद हैं। उच्च शिक्षा विभाग की अपर मुख्य सचिव मोनिका गर्ग ने सभी जिला मजिस्ट्रेट और विश्वविद्यालयों के रजिस्ट्रार को निर्देश भेजा है।

वहीं, 8वीं तक के स्कूल खोलने की गाइडलाइन बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग ने तैयार कर ली है। केंद्रीय गृह विभाग को प्रस्ताव भेजकर परामर्श मांगा गया है। अब बस आदेश का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

50% उपस्थित के साथ ही हो पढ़ाई, मास्क पहनना रहेगा अनिवार्य

  • गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक, विश्वविद्यालयों और कॉलेजों को विद्यार्थियों व स्टाफ के लिए थर्मल स्कैनिंग एवं हैंड वॉश रखना होगा।
  • कोविड-19 से लड़ने के लिए शैक्षणिक संस्थान किसी नजदीकी अस्पताल और स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले NGO से टाईअप भी कर सकते हैं।
  • 50 प्रतिशत छात्रों की उपस्थिति के साथ क्लास शुरू की जा सकेगी। सभी छात्रों को मास्क पहनना होगा। कैंपस और कक्षाओं में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग संबंधी गाइडलाइंस का पालन करना होगा। हैंड सैनिटाइजर का इस्तेमाल करना होगा।
  • वाइस चांसलर और प्रिंसिपलों से कहा गया है कि संस्थानों को चलाने के लिए SOP (स्टैंडर्ड ऑपरेटिंग प्रोसिजर) का पालन किया जाए।
  • सभी विद्यार्थियों को आरोग्य सेतु एप डाउनलोड करनी होगी।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का हो पालन: गाइडलाइन में अभिभावकों को सलाह दी गई है कि वह सुनिश्चित करें कि उनके बच्चे जब भी घर से बाहर निकलें तो हेल्थ प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें। अगर उनका बच्चा स्वस्थ नहीं है तो उसे घर से बाहर न जाने दें।

केवल वही शैक्षणिक संस्थान खुलेंगे जो कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर होंगे

  • कंटेनमेंट जोन में रहने वाले छात्र, शिक्षक और कर्मचारी संस्थान में प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे।
  • कक्षाओं में छात्र बुक, लैपटॉप, नोट्स आपस में शेयर नहीं करेंगे।
  • दो छात्रों के बीच छह फीट की दूरी होना अनिवार्य है।
  • विश्वविद्यालयों को हेल्थ प्रोटोकॉल के साथ हॉस्टल खोलने की इजाजत होगी। कोरोना लक्षण वाले छात्रों को हॉस्टल में ठहरने की इजाजत नहीं होगी। डाइनिंग टेबल से परहेज करें और छोटे छोटे समूहों में खाना खाएं। कॉमन एरिया में जाते समय मास्क पहनें। स्विमिंग पूल बंद रहेंगे।
  • तनाव से निपटने और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य दुरुस्त रखने के लिए छात्रों, शिक्षकों व कर्मचारियों को मनोदर्पण वेबपेज के बारे में बताया जाए।
  • संस्थान के गेट पर छात्रों के प्रवेश करते समय और निकलते समय कोई भीड़ न लगे, इसके लिए पूरी सावधानी बरती जाए।

8वीं तक के स्कूल खोलने की भी तैयारी

वहीं, प्रदेश के प्राथमिक व जूनियर हाईस्कूलों को खोलने के लिए बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग ने स्वास्थ्य और गृह विभाग से राय मांगी है। इस बाबत विभाग ने केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के दिशा निर्देशों के क्रम में कक्षा एक से 8वीं तक के स्कूल संचालित करने के लिए अपनाई जाने वाली कक्षावार गाइडलाइन भी तैयार कर ली है। स्कूलों के खोलने के लिए प्रस्ताव पर परामर्श मांगा गया है। अब बस आदेश का इंतजार किया जा रहा है।

