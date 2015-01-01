पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में कोरोना का असर:लखनऊ में समारोहों में घट सकती है मेहमानों की संख्या; आज निर्णय लेगा प्रशासन, बैंड-बाजा और टेंट कारोबारी मायूस

लखनऊ44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए शादी व अन्य सार्वजनिक समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या 200 से घटाकर 100 कर दी गई है।
  • लोग डीजे की बुकिंग कैंसिल कराकर ढोल बजवाकर निपटा रहे शादी
  • शादी समारोह से जुड़े कारोबारियों व जिला प्रशासन के बीच आज शाम होगी बैठक

उत्तर प्रदेश में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए शादी और अन्य सार्वजनिक समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या 200 से घटाकर 100 कर दी गई है। हालांकि अभी राजधानी लखनऊ में यह पाबंदी लागू नहीं है। आज लखनऊ जिला प्रशासन और टेन्ट‚ कैटर्स‚ बैंड व डीजे कारोबारियों के बीच बैठक होनी है। इससे पहले रविवार को भी बैठक हुई थी, लेकिन बेनतीजा निकली थी। कारोबारियों ने तर्क रखा कि इन कारोबार से जुड़े कर्मचारी अब मजदूरी करने को मजबूर हो गए हैं‚ कारोबारियों की भी हालत खस्ता है। सहालग आने पर कुछ आशा की किरण जागी थी‚ वह भी अब बुझती नजर आ रही है। डीएम आज इस संबंध में बैठक कर मेहमानों पर फैसला करेंगे।

20 माह के बाद लगन शुरू हुई तो बुकिंग नहीं आ रही
डीजे कारोबारी व आलमबाग व्यापार मंडल के युवा नेता मनीष अरोड़ा कहते हैं कि पिछले करीब 10 माह से कारोबार चौपट हो गया है। अब लगन शुरू हुई थी‚ एक उम्मीद की किरण जगी थी जो कि अब एक बार फिर निराशा में बदलती नजर आ रही है‚ क्योंकि मेहमानों की संख्या कम होने पर लोग केवल रस्म अदायगी ही कर रहे हैं। पहले शादी समारोह से पहले महिला संगीत में डीजे साउंड बजता था, बहुत से लोग ढोल भी मंगाते थे। ये सब तो पहले ही बंद हो गया है। अब जबकि मेहमानों की संख्या पर रोक लग गई है तो लोग डीजे भी नहीं मंगा रहे हैं।

इसी तरह लाजपत नगर चौक के व्यापारी हैप्पी पोपली कहते हैं कि कोरोना की वजह से सरकार ने भी निर्णय ले रही है‚ वह जनता के हित में है। लेकिन कारोबारियों के छोटे-छोटे कम बंद हो गए हैं। स्टाफ बहुत अधिक है, ऐसे में स्टाफ का खर्च‚ घर का खर्च निकालना कठिन हो गया है। टेंट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष विजय कनौजिया का कहना है कि मेहमानों की संख्या घटने से लोगों ने पंडालों का आकार भी घटा दिया है‚ मेहमान कम हैं इसलिए खाना भी कम बनेगा‚ स्टाफ को खर्च देना भी कठिन हो रहा है।

सरकार राहत पैकेज घोषित करें
लखनऊ बैन्ड एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष किशोरी लाल बताते हैं कि शादी समारोह में संख्या सीमित होने के कारण बैन्ड कारोबार पर संकट आ गया है‚ क्योंकि सौ लोगों की ही अनुमति है। बैन्ड बजाने में कम से कम 25 लोगों की टीम होती है, यानी 25 की संख्या पहले ही घट गयी। इसको देखते हुए लोग घरों के म्युजिक सिस्टम का उपयोग करना ही उचित समझ रहे हैं। कुल मिलाकर इन सभी कारोबारियों की मांग है कि सरकार इन कारोबार के लिए भी राहत पैकेज घोषित करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअमेरिका में 11 दिसंबर से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू, जर्मनी और ब्रिटेन में भी अगले महीने से टीकाकरण - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें