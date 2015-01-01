पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में शादी समारोह की नई एडवाइजरी:100 से ज्यादा लोगों की मेहमानवाजी तो दर्ज होगी FIR, बैंड और डीजे भी नहीं बजेगा

लखनऊ
UP में शादी समारोह व आयोजनों में हर जगह दो गज की दूरी, मास्क, हैंडवॉश व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था का अनुपालन करना अनिवार्य होगा।- प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी ने जारी की एडवायजरी
  • बीमार व बुजुर्ग भी समारोह में शामिल नहीं होंगे

देश में कोरोना की दूसरी वेव के खतरे को भांपते हुए उत्तर प्रदेश की योगी सरकार ने सोमवार को शादी समारोह को लेकर नई एडवायजरी जारी की है। कंटेनमेंट जोन के बाहर होने वाले शादी समारोह, सांस्कृतिक, खेल, राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों व अन्य आयोजनों में महज 100 लोग ही शामिल होंगे। वहीं, 100 लोगों की क्षमता वाले हॉल में एक बार में सिर्फ 50 लोग ही शामिल हो सकेंगे। शादी में बैंड और डीजे लगाने पर बैन रहेगा। बीमार व बुजुर्ग व्यक्ति किसी भी समारोह का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे।

यह दिशा-निर्देश मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी की तरफ से जारी किया गया है। हर जगह दो गज की दूरी, मास्क, हैंडवॉश व सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था का अनुपालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। सख्ती से कहा गया है कि यदि नियमों का उल्लंघन हुआ तो FIR दर्ज होगी। यह निर्णय कोरोना की रोकथाम के लिए लिया गया है।

किसे बुलाएं किसे करें मना, बड़ी मुश्किल में फंसे लोग

प्रदेश में 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक शादी समारोह के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। इनमें अधिकतर वो शादियां हैं, जो लॉकडाउन के चलते अप्रैल-मई और जून माह में टल गई थीं। ऐसे में उन परिवारों के लिए मुश्किलें बढ़ गई हैं, जिन्होंने शादी की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। उन लोगों ने पुराने नियम के अनुसार, 200 मेहमानों को शादी समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए कार्ड दिया था। अब वे किसे बुलाएं और किसे मना करें, उनके सामने बड़ी मुश्किल है। एक आंकड़े के अनुसार प्रदेश 17 दिनों में 35 हजार शादियां होनी है।

सीएम योगी ने जताई थी चिंता
दिल्ली में कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखकर योगी सरकार पहले ही सतर्क हो गई है। एक तरफ जहां NCR में दिल्ली से आने वालों का टेस्ट अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। वहीं, अब सामूहिक आयोजनों में शामिल होने वालों की संख्या पर पाबंदी लगाने का फैसला लिया है। योगी आदित्यनाथ ने शादी-समारोहों में 200 की जगह 100 से अधिक लोगों को शामिल न होने देने के निर्देश दिए थे। टीम-11 के साथ समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान सीएम ने एडवायजरी बनाने का निर्देश दिया था।

