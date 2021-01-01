पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानलेवा साबित हुआ कर्ज:कर्ज में दबे दंपति ने की आत्महत्या, नोट पर छोड़े थे 15 हजार रुपए, लिखा- एंबुलेंस के काम आएगा यह पैसा

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्राइवेट कंपनी चलाने वाले दंपत्ति पर करोड़ों रुपए का लोन था। हालांकि कर्ज कितने का था यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। तस्वीर में बनाए गोल घेरे में पति पत्नी। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्राइवेट कंपनी चलाने वाले दंपत्ति पर करोड़ों रुपए का लोन था। हालांकि कर्ज कितने का था यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। तस्वीर में बनाए गोल घेरे में पति पत्नी। फाइल फोटो
  • प्राइवेट कंपनी चलाने वाले दंपत्ति पर करोड़ों रुपए का लोन था हालांकि कर्ज कितने का था यह अभी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के अलीगंज में एक दंपत्ति ने कर्ज में दबे होने की वजह से अपनी जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। प्राइवेट कंपनी चलाने वाले दंपत्ति पर करोड़ों रुपए का लोन था। हालांकि कर्ज कितने का था यह भी स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाया है। पुलिस को मौके से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है जिसके ऊपर 15 हजार रुपए रखे हुए थे और सुसाइड नोट में लिखा था कि यह पैसे एंबुलेंस के लिए काम आएंगे।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मकान संख्या एमएम 46 सेक्टर क्यू अलीगंज निवासी 60 वर्षीय मैथ्यू जोसेफ और पत्नी लूसी जोसेफ का फंदे लटकता हुआ शव मिला। शनिवार सुबह घर के बाहर से जा रहे पड़ोसी पंकज अरोड़ा ने पुलिस को यह सूचना दी। पुलिस की जांच में यह बात सामने आई है कि मृतक मैथ्यू जोसेफ पर एक करोड़ रुपए के ऊपर रखा था। इसको लेकर दंपत्ति डिप्रेशन में रह रहे थे।

बताया जा रहा है कि वह बीते 15 दिनों से घर पर नहीं थे। करीब 2 दिन पहले वह घर आए और उन्होंने अपने ड्राइवर से दवाई मंगवाई ड्राइवर ने सर दर्द की दवा दी थी। एडीसीपी उत्तरी राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि दोनों शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है मौके से एक सुसाइड नोट मिला है। मौके से दंपत्ति के चार मोबाइल गायब हैं जिनकी तलाश पुलिस कर रही है।

सुसाइड नोट के ऊपर रखे थे 15 हजार रुपए
मृतक मैथ्यू ने सुसाइड नोट कई बातें लिखी, जिसमें उसने अपने ऊपर कर्ज होने की बात लिखी है। कर्ज वापस न कर पाने की वजह से मेरे दबाव बनाया जा रहा था। आए दिन उसके घर लोग आते थेज़ उसे प्रताड़ित करते थे, बैंक से लोन ले रखा था, मेरे द्वारा चलाई जा रही कंपनी पूरी तरह दिवालिया हो गई थी। जिसकी वजह से बीते दो साल से वह और उसकी पत्नी परेशान रहती थी।

सुसाइड नोट में मैथ्यू ने लिखा कि मेरे शव को मेडिकल के छात्रों को दे दिया जाए और सुसाइड नोट के ऊपर रखे रुपए से मेरे और मेरी पत्नी के एंबुलेंस और अन्य प्रक्रिया को पूरा किया जाए। दंपत्ति ने सुसाइड नोट में यह बात भी लिखी कि उसके पास इस मकान के अलावा कोई और संपत्ति नहीं है।

लंदन में रहती है मृतक दंपति की इकलौती बेटी
मृतक के ड्राइवर अनुज यादव ने पुलिस को बताया कि 15 दिनों से लापता रहे दोनों व्यक्ति शुक्रवार को अपने घर आए हुए थे। तब मैंने 500 मांगे तब उन्होंने नहीं दिए, लेकिन कल जब मैं घर से जा रहा था तब मैडम ने 500 रुपए दिए थे। उसके बाद मुझे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। ड्राइवर ने बताया कि 5 साल से मैं यहां पर ड्राइवर की नौकरी कर रहा हूं, तब से मृतक की बेटी लखनऊ नहीं आई वह लंदन में रहती है।

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

