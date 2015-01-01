पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छोटी सी बात पर मर्डर:बरेली में तीन दबंगों ने ई-रिक्शा ड्राइवर को पीट-पीट कर मार डाला, परिवार वालों ने किया प्रदर्शन, 3 संदिग्ध हिरासत में

बरेली14 मिनट पहले
मृतक फजरुद्दीन ई-रिक्शा चलाकर अपने परिवार का पेट पालता था।- फाइल फोटो
  • बिथरी चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
  • दबंगों के पैर से टच कर गया था ई-रिक्शा

उत्तर प्रदेश के बरेली में मंगलवार को मामूली सी बात पर एक ई-रिक्शा ड्राइवर की को इस कदर पीटा गया कि उसकी जान चली गई। सूचना पाकर मौके पर पहुंचे परिवार वालों ने बरेली-लखनऊ नेशनल हाइवे पर हंगामा किया तो पुलिस पहुंची। आरोपियों पर सख्त कार्रवाई का आश्वासन देकर उन्हें शांत कराया गया। पुलिस ने तीन संदिग्धों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की है।

दबंगों के पैर से टच हो गया था ई-रिक्शा

बिथरी चैनपुर थाना क्षेत्र का रहने वाला फजरुद्दीन ई-रिक्शा चलाकर अपने परिवार का पेट पालता था। रोज की तरह ई-रिक्शा लेकर वह नरियावल में जा रहा था। तभी सड़क किनारे खड़े दबंगों के पैर से ई-रिक्शा टच हो गया। इसके बाद मौके पर खड़े तीन लोगों से विवाद शुरू हो गया। पुलिस की माने तो विवाद इतना बढ़ गया की दबंगों ने फजरुद्दीन की जमकर लात घूंसों से पिटाई कर दी। पिटाई करने के बाद तीनों दबंग मौके से फरार हो गए। वहीं, घायल ड्राइवर को कुछ लोग इलाज के लिए अस्पताल लेकर भागे, लेकिन रास्ते में उसकी मौत हो गई।

परिजनों ने किया हंगामा, पुलिस ने तीन को हिरासत में लिया
घटना की जानकारी होने पर घरवालों ने घटनास्थल बरेली-लखनऊ नेशनल हाईवे पर पहुंचकर जमकर हंगामा किया। पुलिस भी मौके पर पहुंच गई और शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात कहकर परिजनों को शांत कराया। एसएसपी रोहित सिंह सजवाण ने कहा कि 3 लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर मामले की जांच की जा रही है और आरोपियों के खिलाफ सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

