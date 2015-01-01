पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुल्तानपुर में पुलिसिया कार्रवाई:अन्तर्राज्यीय लुटेरों और पुलिस में मुठभेड़; दो लुटेरे गिरफ्तार, लूट के दो लाख 78 हजार बरामद

सुल्तानपुर30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के सुल्तानपुर में पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान इनामिया बदमाशों को पकड़ने में सफलता पा ली।
  • पुलिस को इनके पास से 2 तमंचा 315 बोर भी मिला है
  • इनके विरूद्ध आधा दर्जन से अधिक मुकदमें भी दर्ज हैं

उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर में शुक्रवार को स्वात टीम और कादीपुर पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के दौरान इनामिया दो अन्तर्राज्यीय लुटेरों को लूट के दो लाख 78 हजार रुपए के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है़। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त मधुर सिंह उर्फ कृष्ण मोहन सिंह के ऊपर सुल्तानपुर पुलिस द्वारा 25,000 रुपए का ईनाम भी घोषित था। पुलिस को इनके पास से 2 तमंचा 315 बोर भी मिला है। इनके विरूद्ध आधा दर्जन से अधिक मुकदमें भी दर्ज हैं।

पुलिस अधीक्षक सुल्तानपुर शिवहरी मीना ने मीडिया को बताया कि स्वात टीम प्रभारी अजय प्रताप सिंह अपराधियों की तलाश मे कादीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र में सर्च आपरेशन चला रहे थे कि कादीपुर कोतवाली के इंस्पेक्टर कृष्ण कुमार मिश्रा अपनी टीम के साथ भ्रमणशील मिले। इसी समय स्वाट टीम प्रभारी अजय प्रताप को मुखबिर ने सूचना दी कि कुछ लुटेरे राई बीगो जूनियर हाईस्कूल के सामने बनी मजार के पास इकट्ठे हैं और किसी बड़ी घटना को अंजाम देने की फिराक में हैं।

सूचना पर कादीपुर इंस्पेक्टर और स्वाट टीम बताए गए स्थान पर पहुंची। पुलिस बल नें इकट्ठे बदमाशों को चौतरफा घेर लिया, अपने को पुलिस बल से घिरता देख बदमाशों नें जान से मारने की नियत से पुलिस टीम पर अवैध असलहे से फायर किया। लेकिन पुलिस टीम ने बड़ी सावधानी से बदमाशों को दौड़ा कर पकड़ लिया।

पूछताछ में बदमाशों ने दी अहम जानकारी

पकड़े गए बदमाशों से पूछताछ करने पर अभियुक्तों ने अपना नाम संतोष हरिजन उर्फ भगत पुत्र सुक्खू निवासी डिहुआ थाना करौदी कला, मधुर सिंह उर्फ कृष्ण मोहन सिंह पुत्र रामसूरत सिंह कटसारी, कादीपुर बताया। घटना के बावत पूछने पर जुर्म स्वीकार करते हुए लम्भुआ, कादीपुर, कोतवाली नगर, करौंदी कला में हुई लूट की कई घटनाओं में शामिल होने की बात कबूल की। लुटेरों ने आसपास के जनपदों व प्रदेश के बाहर भी अन्य प्रान्तों में घटना करने बात कही।

