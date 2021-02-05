पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोकभवन पर फिर आत्मदाह का प्रयास:CM ऑफिस के बाहर हरदोई के एक परिवार ने खुद को जिंदा जलाने की कोशिश की, पुलिसवालों ने बचाया

लखनऊ21 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ में लोकभवन के बाहर जुटी भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
लखनऊ में लोकभवन के बाहर जुटी भीड़।
  • मकान पर विपक्षी द्वारा कब्जा किए जाने से परेशान है परिवार
  • एक परिवार की 3 महिलाएं और 2 पुरुष आए थे आत्मदाह करने

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में स्थित लोकभवन के बाहर शुक्रवार को हरदोई के रहने वाले एक परिवार ने आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया। इसमें तीन महिलाएं व दो पुरुष शामिल हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार, परिवार मकान पर अवैध कब्जे को लेकर परेशान था। जैसे ही पीड़ित परिवार ने लोकभवन के बाहर बारिश के केरोसिन निकाला, वहां मौजूद सुरक्षाकर्मियों की नजर पड़ी। दौड़कर सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उन्हें आत्मदाह करने से रोक लिया। सभी को हजरतगंज कोतवाली ले जाया गया है। पूछताछ जारी है।

मकान पर कब्जेदारी को लेकर परेशान है परिवार
दरअसल, शुक्रवार सुबह दो महिलाएं तीन पुरुषों के साथ हजरतगंज कोतवाली क्षेत्र स्थित लोकभवन के सामने पहुंचे। लोकभवन में मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बैठते हैं। पांचों लोगों ने कुछ देर खड़े होने के बाद केरोसिन की बोतल निकाली। सभी खुद पर केरोसिन डालने वाले थे कि सुरक्षाकर्मी शोर मचाते हुए दौड़ पड़े। केरोसिन छीनकर सभी को हिरासत में ले लिया गया। पुलिस की पूछताछ में सामने आया है कि पीड़ित परिवार हरदोई के अजदगन कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रहने वाले हैं। मकान पर विपक्षी द्वारा कब्जे को लेकर परेशान थे। स्थानीय प्रशासन से कई बार शिकायत के बावजूद पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही थी। अपनी बात शासन तक पहुंचाने के लिए उन्होंने ऐसा किया है।

आए दिन लोग आत्मदाह का प्रयास करते हैं

लोकभवन के सामने आत्मदाह के प्रयास का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। आए दिन कोई न कोई पीड़ित यहां आत्मदाह करने का प्रयास करता है। बीते सील अमेठी निवासी एक महिला की मौत भी हो गई थी। वहीं एक फरवरी को कन्नौज के निवासी उमाशंकर ने लेखपाल पर उनकी जमीन हड़पने का आरोप लगाते हुए लोकभवन के सामने आत्मदाह का प्रयास किया था। जिसमें वह 30% जल गए थे। उनका इलाज अभी भी सिविल हॉस्पिटल लखनऊ में चल रहा है।

