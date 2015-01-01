पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों का प्रदर्शन:किसान संगठन अब घेरेंगे सांसदों का आवास, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह व मोहनलालगंज सांसद कौशल किशोर से होगी शुरुआत

लखनऊ29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ में किसान संगठनों ने तय किया है कि अब वो लखनऊ से सांसद और देश के रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और मोहनलाल गंज से सांसद कौशल किशोर के आवास का घेराव करेंगे।
  • भारत सरकार के द्वारा लाए गए तीन बिलों को वापस लेने को लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम सम्बोधित ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे

किसान आंदोलन के 19वें दिन सोमवार को सांसद के आवास घेरने और राष्ट्रपति के नाम ज्ञापन भेजने कर प्रदर्शन करेंगे। किसान यूनियन के पदाधिकारी और कार्यकर्ता रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के संसदीय क्षेत्र लखनऊ के दिलकुशा आवास का घेराव करेंगे। दोपहर 2 बाद घेराव होगा जिसमें भारत सरकार के द्वारा लाए गए तीन बिलों को वापस लेने को लेकर राष्ट्रपति के नाम संबोधित ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे। इसके अलावा सांसद मोहनलाल गंज के आवास का भी घेराव किया जाएगा।

किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता आलोक वर्मा ने अनुसार 14 दिसम्बर को दोपहर 2 बजे भाकियू भारत सरकार द्वारा लाये गए तीन कृषि बिलो को वापस लेने के विषय में हरिनाम सिंह वर्मा प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में गणेश शंकर व किशोरी लाल पटेल , अनार सिंह, मुन्ना, सहित सैकड़ों किसान लखनऊ लोकसभा के सांसद रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के आवास 4 दिलकुशा पर राष्ट्रपति के नाम संबोधित ज्ञापन देंगे। इ

सके अलावा आजाद अंसारी ,उर्मिला मौर्या, हरिवंश त्रिपाठी के साथ सैकड़ों किसान मोहन लालगंज लोकसभा के सांसद कौशल किशोर को राष्ट्रपति के नाम संबोधित ज्ञापन व इमरान खान, पवन कुमार, प्रमोद कुमार सहित सैकड़ों किसान ज्ञान तिवारी विधायक सीतापुर को राष्ट्रपति के नाम संबोधित ज्ञापन सोपेंगे।

जिला मुख्यालय पर देंगे धरना-प्रदर्शन
किसान नेताओं द्वारा 14 दिसंबर को पूरे देश में धरना-प्रदर्शन की तैयारी है। राजधानी लखनऊ समेत प्रदेश के सभी जिला मुख्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया जाएगा। किसान संगठन के अलग-अलग गुटों के द्वारा अपने-अपने जिलों में धरना प्रदर्शन की जिम्मेदारी दी गई है।

पुलिस की गोपनीय शाखा एक्टिव, ले रहे हैं किसान संगठनों का अपडेट
उत्तर प्रदेश में किसान संगठनों के द्वारा द्वारा 14 दिसंबर को भाजपा के सांसद और विधायकों के आवास का घेराव को लेकर यूपी पुलिस व LIU की टीम एक्टिव है। LIU और अन्य सुरक्षा एजेंसियों के द्वारा विभिन्न किसान संगठन और माध्यम से अपडेट लिया जा रहा है।

