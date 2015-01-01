पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक्शन का रिएक्शन:बदायूं में महिला इंस्पेक्टर ने बिना मास्क घर से बाहर निकले SSO को जड़ा थप्पड़, साथियों ने 35 गांवों की बत्ती गुल की

बदायूंकुछ ही क्षण पहले
यह फोटो बदायूं की है। सोमवार को यहां महिला पुलिसकर्मी पर अभद्रता का आरोप लगाकर साथी के हक में बिजली कर्मियों ने थाने के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।
  • कुंवर गांव थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, करीब चार घंटे गुल रही बिजली
  • करीब दस हजार घरों में छाया अंधेरा, सीओ सिटी के मनाने पर माने बिजली कर्मी

उत्तर प्रदेश के बदायूं में एक हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है। यहां बगैर मास्क लगाए जा रहे बिजली विभाग के SSO (सब स्टेशन ऑपरेटर) की पुलिसकर्मियों से झड़प हो गई। SSO ने महिला इंस्पेक्टर से JE से बात करानी चाही, लेकिन मोबाइल छीनते हुए महिला इंस्पेक्टर ने उसे थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। इससे नाराज बिजलीकर्मियों ने थाने पहुंचकर धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया और 35 गांवों की बिजली गुल कर दी।

बिजली गुल होने के बाद करीब 10 हजार घरों में अंधेरा हो गया। पुलिस अफसरों के मनाने पर बिजली कर्मचारियों ने अपनी जिद छोड़ी और बिजली सप्लाई बहाल की गई। ऐसे में करीब चार घंटे बिजली गुल रही। CO सिटी विनय द्विवेदी ने कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया है।

कुंवरगांव कस्बे का मामला

मामला कुंवरगांव थाना क्षेत्र का है। दरअसल, प्रदेश में अचानक कोरोना के ग्राफ में उछाल आया है। ऐसे में गृह विभाग के दिशा निर्देशों के तहत पुलिस ने बदायूं जिले में बिना मास्क रोड पर टहलने वालों पर जुर्माना लगा रही है। इसी सिलसिले में सोमवार को कुंवरगांव थाने में तैनात इंस्पेक्टर शर्मिला शर्मा कस्बे के मुख्य चौराहे पर बिना मास्क मिलने वालों पर जुर्माना लगा रही थीं। दोपहर करीब एक बजे विद्युत उपकेंद्र पर तैनात SSO सुनील कुमार पेट दर्द की दवा लेने के लिए चौराहे पर पहुंचा था। उसे इंस्पेक्टर ने पकड़ लिया और चालान जमा करने को कहा। लेकिन सुनील के पास रुपए नहीं थे। आरोप है कि उसने अपने एक परिचित से 100 रुपए लेकर इंस्पेक्टर को दिए और JE सतीश चंद्र से फोन पर बात कराने की कोशिश की।

लेकिन इंस्पेक्टर ने मोबाइल छीन लिया और थप्पड़ जड़ दिया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने SSO को हिरासत में ले लिया और थाने लाकर लॉकअप में बंद कर दिया। यह बात जब उसके साथियों को पता चली तो सभी थाने पर इकट्ठा हो गए। सुनील को छुड़ाने की मांग को लेकर बिजली कर्मियों ने थाने के बाहर धरना-प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया और आसपास के 35 गांवों व कस्बे की बिजली सप्लाई ठप कर दी। शाम करीब 5 बजे सीओ सिटी विनय द्विवेदी मौके पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने लिखित में शिकायती पत्र की मांग करते हुए कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया। इसके बाद बिजली कर्मी धरने से उठे।

बिजली कर्मियों से अभद्रता की गई
कुंवरगांव सब स्टेशन पर तैनात SSO जापान सिंह का कहना है कि ड्यूटी पर तैनात कर्मचारी के रात सीने में दर्द हुआ था तो मैंने उससे कहा जाकर तुम दवा ले आओ। मैं ड्यूटी कर रहा हूं। जब वह दवा लेने जा रहा था तो रास्ते में उसका मास्क को लेकर चालान कर दिया। उसे थप्पड़ भी मारा। कर्मचारी को लॉकअप में बंद कर दिया। जब हम लोग पूरे मामले को लेकर बात करने थाने पहुंचे तो हम लोगों के साथ भी अभद्रता की गई।

