धोखाधड़ी:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर डीआईजी, उनकी पत्नी समेत चार पर केस दर्ज; फ्लैट बेचने का एडवांस लेने के बाद पलट गए थे

लखनऊ14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महानगर कोतवाली में डीआईजी समेत चारों आरोपियों पर आईपीसी की धारा 420, 406, 448, 506  के तहत दर्ज हुआ है। 
  • हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर एक साल बाद दर्ज हुई एफआईआर

राजधानी लखनऊ के महानगर कोतवाली में शुक्रवार को पुलिस वायरलेस विभाग के डीआईजी अनिल कुमार, उनकी पत्नी पुष्पा अनिल, चंद्रपाल सिंह और दरोगा बृजेश कुमार सिंह के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज हुआ है। डीआईजी पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने अपना फ्लैट बेचा और पांच लाख एडवांस ले लिया। लेकिन, बाद में वे मुकर गए और फ्लैट से बेदखल करा दिया। इन आरोपों पर डीआईजी समेत चारों आरोपियों पर आईपीसी की धारा 420, 406, 448, 506 के तहत दर्ज हुआ है।

यह है पूरा मामला
कल्याणपुर, गुडंबा निवासी व्यवसायी रमेश कुमार गुप्ता ने आरोप लगाया है कि अनिल कुमार और उनकी पत्नी ने इंदिरा दर्शन रेजीडेंसी, महानगर स्थित अपना फ्लैट 60 लाख में बेचने का वादा किया। उन्होंने इसके लिए 5 लाख एडवांस देने को कहा और शेष धनराशि किश्तों में देने की बात कही। रमेश कुमार गुप्ता ने तत्काल एडवांस दे दिया, जिसके बाद अनिल कुमार ने उन्हें फ्लैट का कब्जा दिया और उस पर रंगाई-पुताई शुरू कराया। इसके बाद अनिल कुमार अपने वादे से पलट गए और उन्होंने बेईमानी के इरादे से रमेश को जबरदस्ती फ्लैट से बेदखल कर दिया। इस प्रक्रिया में रमेश गुप्ता अनिल कुमार को 6,40,000 दे चुके थे और उनका रंगाई-पुताई पर 62,000 खर्च हो चुका था।

रुपए मांगे तो डीआईजी ने पत्नी से छेड़छाड़ का लिखवा दिया मुकदमा

रमेश गुप्ता का आरोप है कि उन्होंने अपना पैसा वापस मांगा तो अनिल कुमार ने अपने स्टाफ के माध्यम से उन्हें धमकी दी और अपनी पत्नी द्वारा उनके खिलाफ छेड़छाड़ का फर्जी मुकदमा भी महिला थाना, हजरतगंज में लिखवा दिया।

एक साल से दौड़ रहा था पीड़ित

रमेश गुप्ता ने कहा कि वे पिछले एक साल से एफआईआर के लिए दौड़ रहे थे। लेकिन किसी भी स्तर पर उनकी सुनवाई नहीं हो रही थी। बाध्य हो कर उन्होंने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की शरण ली और हाईकोर्ट द्वारा डीजीपी यूपी- एचसी अवस्थी को अवमानना नोटिस जारी करने के बाद ही उनका मुकदमा दर्ज हो सका है। उन्होंने कहा कि उनके इस न्याय की लड़ाई में आईपीएस अफसर अमिताभ ठाकुर तथा उनकी पत्नी डॉ. नूतन ठाकुर का भी निरंतर सहयोग रहा था। पुष्पा अनिल ने पूर्व में अमिताभ पर भी छेड़छाड़ के आरोप लगाए थे, जिसे सीजेएम कोर्ट लखनऊ ने विभागीय कार्यवाही से क्षुब्ध होकर किया गया मुकदमा बताते हुए ख़ारिज कर दिया था।

