पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में जहरीली शराब से मौत पर कार्रवाई:लखनऊ के पुलिस कमिश्नर हटे, डीके ठाकुर नए CP बने, फिरोजाबाद में जिला आबकारी अधिकारी पर गिरी गाज

लखनऊ4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
994 बैच के आईपीएस डीके ठाकुर 2010 से 12 तक लखनऊ के कप्तान रह चुके हैं। उन्होंने आधी रात चार्ज संभाल लिया है।
  • शासन ने मंगलवार आधी रात प्रदेश के चार सीनियर IPS अफसरों के तबादले किए
  • लखनऊ के आबकारी निरीक्षक को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया

राजधानी लखनऊ और फिरोजाबाद में जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों पर योगी सरकारी ने मंगलवार आधी रात एक्शन लिया। लखनऊ में जहां पुलिस कमिश्नर और आबकारी निरीक्षक पर कार्रवाई की गई, वहीं फिरोजाबाद में आबकारी अधिकारी को हटा दिया गया है। दोनों जिलों के आबकारी अधिकारियों को आबकारी आयुक्त प्रयागराज मुख्यालय से अटैच किया गया है। बता दें पांच दिन पहले लखनऊ में छह लोगों की मौत हुई थी, वहीं फिरोजाबाद में सोमवार की रात चाचा-भतीजे ने दम तोड़ दिया था।

लखनऊ में कौन हटा, कौन आया?

योगी सरकार ने एटीएस के एडीजी डीके ठाकुर को लखनऊ का नया पुलिस कमिश्नर बनाया है। डीके ठाकुर ने देर रात ही पुलिस कमिश्नर का चार्ज संभाला है। 1994 बैच के आईपीएस डीके ठाकुर 2010 से 12 तक लखनऊ के कप्तान रह चुके हैं। वहीं, लखनऊ के कमिश्नर रहे सुजीत पांडेय को सीतापुर एटीसी का एडीजी बनाया गया है। वहीं, लंबे अरसे तक सीबीआई में प्रतिनियुक्ति पर रहने के बाद प्रतीक्षारत चल रहे 1977 बैच के आईपीएस अफसर जीके गोस्वामी को एटीएस का नया आईजी और 1995 के अवसर राजकुमार को पुलिस मुख्यालय में एडीजी कार्मिक के पद पर तैनाती दी गई है।

लखनऊ के आबकारी निरीक्षक आलोक पांडे को निलंबित कर दिया गया। वहीं, लखनऊ और फिरोजाबाद के जिला आबकारी अधिकारियों सुदर्शन सिंह व राम स्वार्थ चौधरी को हटाकर मुख्यालय से संबद्ध किया गया है।

इंस्पेक्टर, एसआई व सिपाही निलंबित
बंथरा क्षेत्र के ग्राम लतीफनगर व रसूलपुर में शराब पीने से हुई छह मौतों व कई लोगों के प्रभावित होने के मामले को पुलिस कमिश्नर लखनऊ ने संजीदगी से लिया है। इस मामले में उन्होंने ड्यूटी में लापरवाही बरतने के कारण प्रभारी निरीक्षक बंथरा रमेश सिंह रावत‚ उपनिरीक्षक गोपी श्याम‚ मुख्य आरक्षी प्रभाशंकर प्रजापति को निलंबित कर दिया है। वहीं, जिला प्रशासन की ओर से मृतक आश्रितों को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान की गई। सरोजनीनगर एसडीएम सूर्यकांत त्रिपाठी के साथ रसूलपुर और लतीफनगर गांव पहुंचे एडीएम (प्रशासन) एपी सिंह ने सभी मृतकों के परिजनों को 10-10 हजार रुपए की नकद धनराशि वितरित की।

पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर है ठेकेदार

बंथरा इलाके के लतीफनगर व रसूलपुर गांव में 13 नवंबर को छह लोगों की मौत हुई। ग्रामीणों ने लतीफनगर निवासी सरकारी राशन दुकानदार ननकऊ पर अवैध शराब बेचने का आरोप लगाया था। इस मामले में आबकारी निरीक्षक आलोक पांडेय ने कोटेदार के साथ ही लतीफनगर स्थित सरकारी देशी शराब के सेल्समैन मानवेंद्र सिंह और दुकान के मालिक, इलाके के ही ऐन गांव निवासी सुभाष कुमार के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया था‚ जिसमें से कोटेदार ननकऊ और सेल्समेन मानवेंद्र को पकड़कर पुलिस जेल भेज चुकी है‚ जबकि दुकान मालिक सुभाष कुमार अभी भी फरार है।

शराब ठेके का लाइसेंस होगा निरस्त

इस प्रकरण की जांच में आबकारी विभाग की टीम को काफी अनियमितताएं मिली हैं। सूत्रों का कहना है कि जांच के दौरान सेल्समैन 9 नवम्बर तक का ही रिकार्ड दिखा सका। इसके बाद चार दिनों का उसके पास कोई रिकार्ड नहीं मिला। आबकारी विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि दुकान का लाइसेंस निरस्त करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। सूत्रों की माने तो आबकारी विभाग द्वारा की गई जांच में यहां के आबकारी सिपाही श्रीराम को दोषी माना गया है‚ जिसके पर कार्रवाई होना लगभग तय माना जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें