पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पति से दूर रहते हुए भी निभाया पत्नी धर्म:यूपी की इकलौती सजायाफ्ता जेल में पहली बार 228 सुहागिनों ने खुले आसमान तले चांद का दीदार कर पूरा किया करवाचौथ का व्रत

लखनऊ16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह नजारा लखनऊ के नारी बंदी निकेतन की है। बुधवार की देर शाम यहां महिलाओं ने अपना करवा चौथ व्रत पूरा किया। जेल अधीक्षक नयनतारा बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह आयोजन जेल में पहली बार हुआ। सजायाफ्ता कैदियों की खुशी देखने के लिए वाली थी।
  • लखनऊ की नारी बंदी निकेतन में एक सप्ताह से चल रही थी करवाचौथ व्रत की तैयारी
  • आज एक साथ विधि-विधान से जेल के मैदान में महिला कैदियों ने की पूजा-अर्चना

लखनऊ नारी बंदी निकेतन में बुधवार की देर शाम खुले आसमान के नीचे सजायाफ्ता महिला कैदियों ने चांद का दीदार कर करवाचौथ का अपना व्रत तोड़ा। सुहागिन 228 महिला कैदियों ने गीत गाए और विधि विधान से पूजा अर्चना कर उनसे दूर रह रहे पति के जीवन की लंबी आयु की प्रार्थना की। नारी बन्दी निकेतन लखनऊ की जेल अधीक्षक नयनतारा बनर्जी का कहना है कि एक साथ विधि-विधान से जेल के मैदान में चांद देखकर महिला कैदियों के द्वारा पूजा अर्चन करना पहली बार हुआ।

पंक्तिबद्ध होकर एक साथ बैठीं महिलाएं।
पंक्तिबद्ध होकर एक साथ बैठीं महिलाएं।

ढोल बजाए गीत गाए गए और डांस भी ने किया
राजधानी लखनऊ के नारी बंदी निकेतन में बीते एक सप्ताह से जेल के अंदर का माहौल बदला बदला था। करवा चौथ के पर्व पर महिला कैदियों को व्रत रखना था। इसके लिए उन्होंने तैयारियां शुरू की। जेल अधीक्षक को 2 दिन पहले पूजन के सभी सामान लिख कर दिए गए। ज्यादातर महिला कैदियों ने नई साड़ी मंगाई, पूजन के सभी सामग्री मंगाई गई। जेल अधीक्षक नयनतारा बनर्जी का कहना है कि यह आयोजन जेल में बंद सजायाफ्ता कैदियों के लिए उनकी खुशी देखने के लिए वाली है। उनका पूजन और पूजन करने के तरीका देखकर ऐसा लगा कि यह कितनी खुश हैं।

आजीवन कारावास फांसी की सजा वाली रहती हैं इस जेल में
नारी बन्दी निकेतन की जेल अधीक्षक ने बताया कि, लखनऊ में आजीवन कारावास और फांसी की सजा से दंडित की गई महिला बंदी भी रखी जाती है। लंबी अवधि की सजा से दंडित पुरुषों को तो प्रदेश की पांच सेंट्रल जेल में रखा जाता है। लेकिन महिला बंदियों को रखने की यह प्रदेश की एकमात्र जेल है। जिसमें संपूर्ण उत्तर प्रदेश की विभिन्न जेलों से लाई गयी लंबी अवधि की सजा से सिद्धदोष महिला बंदी निरुद्ध की जाती है।

232 महिला बंदी यहां निरुद्ध

नारी बंदी निकेतन लखनऊ में कुल 232 सिद्ध दोष महिला बंदी निरुद्ध हैं। जिसमें 200 महिलाएं आजीवन कारावास की है। शेष 32 महिलाएं 10 वर्ष की सजा से दंडित हैं। 232 में से 228 महिला बंदी विवाहित हैं। शेष 04 अविवाहित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटेक्‍सटाइल गोदाम में आग लगने से धमाका; 12 लोगों की मौत, 2 की हालत गंभीर - गुजरात - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें